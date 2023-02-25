The next state to legalize constitutional carry?

Look out, everyone — North Carolina could be the next constitutional carry state.

The race is on to see who will be the next state to implement constitutional carry.

Raleigh, N.C. rep. Keith Kidwell filed H.B. 189, the N.C. Constitutional Carry Act, on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the Tar Heel State will be the next in line to implement this life-saving legislation. He was joined by Reps. Jay Adams, Ben Moss, and Mark Pless in sponsoring the legislation. As other permitless carry bills have done in the past, H.B. 189 keeps our current permit system intact for use in bypassing the NICS on gun purchases and for reciprocity with other states.

GRNC Guns Politics and Freedom February 24, 2023 Special — Constitutional Carry Act Introduced

Commonsense legislation so that people can defend themselves without the need for a government permission slip is sweeping the country — with an accompanying amount of wailing and gnashing of teeth from the anti-freedom authoritarians.

Each time this happens, leftists falsely forecast "wild west" shootouts in the street that never come to fruition. This is because the ghouls who exploit crime statistics never distinguish between the innocent and the guilty and absurdly lump all violence together as the "work" of inanimate objects. The last we checked, guns are incapable of being violent, no matter what you do. Their only enemies are rust, dust, and political opportunists who want to see them melted down.

We know there is a vast difference between an innocent person carrying a gun to defend himself or his family and a criminal out to commit havoc on society. We also know that the same people who use evidence of almost every crime as a "mass shooting" are trying to lie with language and only want to take guns from the innocent.

They don't seem to care about the true killers in our society: the criminals they release in a revolving door of justice.

When it comes to crime — whether it's theft or a mass shooting — we the people are the first responders and we can save lives if we have the ability to stop the threat. Silly signs don't mean anything to a miscreant bent on mass murder, and the police can't be everywhere. So it's up to us, and constitutional carry is the best option. Besides, it scares the dickens out of the gun-grabbers.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.