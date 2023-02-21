The collapse of civilization on the altar of equity and diversity

The Biden administration has gone stark raving mad. While they surely know better, they are moving ahead with the false notion that “diversity is our strength,” that forced “equity” will make the country a better place. It began under the Obama administration, the purposeful ginning up of the most vile racism since slavery; but this time Black against White. Before Obama took office, there was actually near racial harmony in America. The American left has become so radical now, “diversity hires” are now a thing. We are following in the footsteps of South Africa and mandating racial quotas. What has that meant for South Africa? Their economy is in near collapse. Their electric grid is failing because no one knows how to fix it. The country is wracked by violence. Mandated equity, the primacy of race over merit, means civilizational failure.

Why have there been so many near misses in air traffic? Why so many railway derailments? Why horrific events like the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis? Those cops were clearly not qualified to be Memphis police. When standards are done away with, this is a predictable consequence. Why the grisly rise in crime all over the nation? That would be the calculated agenda of psychopaths like George Soros and the leftists who want to see America brought to its knees. Soros has funneled billions of his ill-gotten dollars to that end. Defund the police, and of course you get more crime. Let criminals out of jail with no bail, no punishment whatsoever, you get more and more crime. A third-grader could figure that out. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization, like Antifa, that revels in the chaos and violence it foments with Soros money.

The left’s obsession with equity and diversity has led to the abolition of the SAT, the LSAT, and the MCAT. Does anyone think that people who cannot pass those tests will make good professionals, good lawyers, good doctors? Of course not. There will be life-threatening legal mistakes, horrific medical accidents, airline accidents, more derailments, and teachers who are grossly ill-equipped to teach.

All of this has nothing whatsoever to do with skin color. Talent and merit has nothing to do with race, but the left does not accept that fact. It is the left that is truly racist; Joe Biden has long been one of the worst racists in Congress. Watch his attempted humiliation of Clarence Thomas at his confirmation hearing to see just how racist Biden is. Thomas is a towering intellect with an IQ twice that of poor old Joe’s. But like most people who are both stupid and arrogant, they never recognize brilliance in others. They only know they resent such people but they don’t know why.

On President’s Day, while the people of East Palestine suffer from the worst environmental disaster since Chernobyl, Biden is in Kiev, promising the never-satisfied-with-our-generosity Zelensky billions more in cash and weapons. Any relief for the citizens of East Palestine? Nope. Not a dime, not a visit by anyone in the administration. The EPA guy showed up for five minutes and left for Africa. FEMA only agreed to go after Trump announced he would visit. If Biden’s priority on this day does not telegraph to every American his lack of character, or his allegiance to Ukraine rather than to Americans, or his servility to China, then they can wallow in their ignorance and be surprised when the nukes start flying. WWIII has begun; Biden invited it and is submissive to the wills of the military-industrial complex, our warmongering State Department, and China. This will not end well.

Jack Posobiec conducted a terrific interview with Heather Mac Donald in which they discussed the “collapse of complex systems.” “Gradually then suddenly”! Mac Donald puts the lie to the “diversity is our strength” nonsense. The West has thrived due to achievement, accomplishment, exploration, imagination, innovation, Constitutional government, etc. MacDonald says that “diversity” is a code word for racial preferences and she, of course, is absolutely right. Meritocracy must prevail without regard for race if the U.S. is to prevail. Biden just instructed Susan Rice to implement mandated equity (equality of outcome) throughout the federal government, and it will be the death of us. Is Biden demanding the NBA and the NFL be racially equitable? Of course not. Disproportionate representation in the vast variety of fields of endeavor are probably cultural, the result of dumbed-down schools that harm all children — whatever their skin color. Two generations of caring more about kids’ feelings than what they learn has had disastrous results across the board. No more honors classes, that wouldn’t be equitable. Mediocrity is the left’s ultimate goal. That goal, and the Biden administration’s lust for world war may well be the end of America. We should all be very afraid and we must all fight back against these despicable anti-American globalists who have set us on this course toward catastrophe.

