Foaming at the mouth, anti-racist Democrats again label Justice Clarence Thomas an ‘Uncle Tom’ because of his skin color

Angela Y. Davis, a bonafide communist known for her violent militancy, is famously quoted as saying, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

Given Davis’s Marxian philosophies and rabid hatred towards conservatism, I think it’s safe to assume she wasn’t speaking to people like me, but I have a great idea on where we can root out some real racism. Now, of course, reality doesn’t occur in a vacuum, and given historical context and facts, like the origins of the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws, my suggestion isn’t anything unexpected. But perhaps it is to people like Davis? Anyway, these lowlifes are everywhere, ironically screeching the loudest about racism, and identifying themselves as… Democrats.

In Georgia, Justice Clarence Thomas’s home state, legislators in the senate recently passed a bill which would establish his bust at the ground of the state Capitol building in Atlanta; the left is losing their collective, one-track, hackable mind. From an article on the matter at Life News:

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to support the statue, with Republicans approving the measure and Democrats unanimously opposing the move to honor the black justice.

According to Life News journalist Steven Ertelt, the bill’s author, Senator Ben Watson said this of his proposed legislation:

This native son of Georgia deserves a place of honor and recognition on our Capitol grounds, a place where future generations of Georgians can learn valuable lessons from his legacy and gain inspiration and belief that their lofty dreams are obtainable too in America, regardless of the circumstances into which they are born[.]

Predictably, those virtuous anti-racists went into a frenzied, racist, tirade. How dare a Black man who overcame debilitating poverty and segregation to sit on the highest court in the land receive state recognition. He doesn’t even think and act like the Democrat overlords say he should think and act! He thinks for himself and develops his own ideas and opinions, separate from identity politics and the Democrat ethos. What a traitor.

Watch the video below, of an elected Democrat, reacting to the advancement of the bill:

Yep – you heard that right. Georgia State Senator Emanuel Jones really just compared a sitting Supreme Court Justice to “Uncle Tom.”



Words can’t describe just how hateful the left is toward conservative Black men & women.



Justice Thomas deserves a statue at our State Capitol! pic.twitter.com/yBxWxYAhKl — Greater Georgia (@GreaterGeorgia) February 14, 2023

Here’s the part that really got me: “I don’t really know the origin of Uncle Tom.”

Well, let me educate you Mr. Jones; the term comes from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s famous novel written prior to the American Civil War, with its main theme being that of abolition, or anti-slavery; Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Actually, now that I think of it, there are others much smarter than I who would be able to provide Mr. Jones with the basic knowledge he’s so evidently lacking: Perhaps Justice Clarence Thomas himself. Maybe a gentleman named Thomas Sowell. There’s also this guy from California named Larry Elder. Or if none of those suggestions work out, he could always check out the writings of a former slave, Frederick Douglass.

Hat tip: Sherrie Craven.

Image: Public domain.