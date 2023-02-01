The anti-Trump New York Times can't stand the truth

To vary, for sake of accuracy, the "You can't handle the truth" line blurted out by Jack Nicholson as Col. Nathan Jessup, in the movie "A Few Good Men" -- The New York Times, and its political reporters and columnists, can't stand the truth, certainly not when it comes to covering Donald J. Trump. Ever since 2016, The New York Times, its reporters, and columnists, have promoted the lie that Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States by means of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. For this, it received a Pulitzer Prize.

After Mr. Trump was elected president, The Times led the campaign to undermine his leadership by pressing, successfully, for appointment of a special counsel to investigate Mr. Trump. With President Trump in office no more than four months, Robert Mueller was named special counsel and soon was surrounded by a staff of Trump-haters. Twenty-two months later Mueller closed shop, with an embarrassing appearance before Congress. The anti-Trump conspirators, with The Times as drum major, then went on to not one, but two, phony impeachments (accusations), with the second accusation extending beyond his term in office.

More recently, the release of Twitter files shows that Twitter executives told Democrat officials that claims of Russian bots interfering in the 2016 election were hogwash. Was the truth conveyed to the American people? Pas de tout! The lie of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has been maintained by the Trump-hating media -- and continues in the face of the emergence of truth, at long last.

This UK Daily Mail disclosure indicates that the anti-Trump conspirators are worse than corrupt; they are rotten to the core.

In 2018, Democrats discredited the Republican memo on FBI surveillance abuse by falsely suggesting it was being promoted by 'Russian bots' with the hashtag ReleaseTheMemo. The memo, written by former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, pointed out flaws in the investigation into Trump's supposed links to Moscow. Nunes's memo was verified by the Department of Justice a year later. California Democrats Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff wrote an open letter saying the ReleaseTheMemo hashtag was being promoted by 'Russian influence operations'. And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) then said it was 'reprehensible that Russian agents have so eagerly manipulated innocent Americans'.

Here are just a few Times-related sources, dredged up via Google, alleging the Trump-Russia lie:

The rottenness at the core of The New York Times continues. On January 27, The Times published a long article, "The Long Futile Search Into Russia Inquiry." That was the title of the long article in the January 27 print edition. Online, the article had a rather different title: "Barr Pressed Durham to Find Flaws in the Trump-Russia Investigation." While it is not unusual that the titles in the print edition differ from those online for the same articles, the thought occurs that here the change was prompted by realization at The Times that the words "Long, Futile Search" could describe the effort by The Times to smear Mr. Trump as Putin agent as a "Long, Futile Search."

The January 27 hatchet job contained an explanation for suspicions that President Trump was a Putin agent that only a mindless leftist would accept, including that he had flattered Russian President Putin and had sarcastically called on Russia to release Mrs. Clinton's lost 30,000 emails if it had them.

The deep state's campaign against President Trump continued into 2019.

A Washington Post January 2019 front page "bombshell" that the FBI had investigated Mr. Trump gave the paper the opportunity to quote Mrs. Clinton's smear, in the 2016 presidential debates, that Mr. Trump was a Putin puppet. The Washington Post piece followed a Times story, a few days earlier, on the FBI probe of the president.

And more than two years after Mr. Trump peacefully left office, the media campaign against him continues -- because the media cannot stand to report the truth in its political reportage.

In a Times follow-up, January 31, to the hatchet job on John Durham, Michelle Goldberg even includes a lie about the Trump-Zelensky phone conversation of July 2019. Goldberg wrote that Mr. Trump had pressured the Ukraine president into doing "his personal bidding " by threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine. Here is a link to the text of the Trump-Zelensky phone conversation, which includes -- not stated by Ms. Goldberg -- the president's concern that Biden, as vice president, pressured Ukraine to prevent a probe of corruption in the country -- a probe that might have expended to his son Hunter's very lucrative deal with a Ukraine gas company, Burisma. Mr. Trump called the elder Biden's interference "horrible." And, of course, they were

The Goldberg column refers, in the headline, to "The Durham Fiasco." Only a formerly-respected newspaper that can't stand the truth would pour objective reality into a lie-making machine, with a smear like that. How, indeed, the once-mighty have fallen, and so low.