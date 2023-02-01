Biden family values: Hunter Biden refused to pay employee unless she showered naked for him

So where's the #MeToo movement on this one?

Hunter Biden threatened one of his cash-strapped young female staffers with withholding her pay if she didn't FaceTime him for sex. Shocking texts between the President's son, 52, and his young assistant, who was 29 at the time, show Hunter asking for video sex sessions and sending her cash via Apple Pay after she pleaded that she was struggling to make rent. The woman, who DailyMail.com has chosen not to identify, worked as an assistant at Hunter's law firm, Owasco, in 2018 and 2019. She is the fourth employee he is known to have had a sexual relationship with. Documents on his abandoned laptop show Hunter put his lover and brother's widow Hallie Biden on his company payroll, as well as her sister Liz Secundy, with whom he also had an affair, texts reveal.

That's from the Daily Mail. Here's more from PJMedia:

Texts show that Hunter demanded the impecunious coquette FaceTime (FT) him so he could watch her shower and “do what she does when she is alone” if she wanted her pay. Messages show it took him several months to send the woman her wages. The unnamed woman worked as Hunter’s assistant at his company, Owasco. She tried to contact Hunter when her direct deposit payment of $837.06 didn’t arrive and her insurance was turned down by a dentist. She told Hunter she couldn’t afford to pay her rent. It appears Hunter failed to pay her for several months. It took two months for Hunter to send her a paltry $500 — and an apology for “treating her so poorly.” He claimed he had “‘really no money’ due to ‘alimony tuitions and other sh*t like girls insurance etc.'”

So we have a basic conflict of interest with Hunter "doing" the help. We also have the unjust deprivation of wages for lawful employment. Then we have coercion to tie them together -- a money relationship based on sex, a cheating of wages, and wage payments conditioned on sexual performance.

This allegation, straight from the emails of the Hunter Biden laptop, almost make #meToo perverts like Harvey Weinstein and Andrew Cuomo look like pikers. Hunter Biden is well, well, well in their league except that he was so much grosser -- and he remains so untouchable, so to speak.

How many investigations has Joe Biden's Department of Labor got going for workers deprived of their wages? Why isn't the press all over this stuff, given its sexist, coercive nature? It's not enough to say the matter was too gross to report -- they had no problem reporting on Cuomo's misdeeds or Weinstein's. And where on earth are the pious feminists? If they thought Bill Clinton was worth losing their credibility over, what does this say about their claims to favoring women's equality in the workplace?

It raises questions about the Bidens themselves and their Biden family values. What gives a loser like Hunter Biden, whose main interest seems to be playing with his private parts, the idea that he can coerce and cheat like that, particularly since he was ordered by courts to pay child support for a child born to a stripper he was having a fling with at roughly the same time? This stinks of some kind of divine right of kings or king-and-concubines, or whatever it's called. And as PJMedia's Kevin Downey Jr. notes, what is it about the Bidens and their showers?

Obviously, he was steeped in a culture of Bidenhood, which is increasingly coming to being revealed as sexist and rather violent and cruel to women who allowed themselves to be used. It also was illegal. But with so much illegality going on in that family, what's a little sexual coercion?

