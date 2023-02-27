Men in drag conquer new frontiers: lesbian dating sites

As it turns out, leftists just have to learn the hard way that there’s nothing more domineering and oppressive to the female sex than men in drag.

Thanks to leftist ideas like inclusivity and “trans” special treatment, we’ve seen males in swimsuits and bike shorts obliterate female sports, seizing titles and breaking glass ceilings; we’ve watched beauty pageant judges crown a fat guy in a dress instead of his accomplished and legitimately feminine co-contestants; and now, we can sit back and laugh as the men dominate the women once again… this time on lesbian dating sites. Check out the tweet below:

These are just a few of the “matches” on my friend’s lesbian dating app.



Remember when words used to mean things? pic.twitter.com/al2kRnV0W3 — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) February 25, 2023

I’ve heard the dating pool was bad, but I didn’t know it was this bad! Woof!

Words did used to have meaning, but not since leftism took root in education. Lazy and emotional actors — leftists — have utterly destroyed the English language. It’s almost like a sequel to the Tower of Babel history, albeit a weird and worse installment. We’re all speaking the same tongue, but no one can understand each other because words are strangely both subjective and objective. For anyone who thinks I’m being dramatic, here’s a reminder: we have a Supreme Court justice, whose role is thoroughly defined by impartiality, unable to define “woman”. In her defense though, what is “impartiality” anyways? Just kidding, we know exactly what it is. Rainbow Resource Centre, a Canadian non-profit organization which “serves” the “2SLGBTQ+” community includes the following passage in one of their resource guides:

…if you’re a straight, non-trans guy who is attracted to a trans woman, your straight identity doesn’t necessarily change (even if she hasn’t had bottom surgery).

If you’re like me, this is the first time you’re seeing “2S” — apparently it stands for “two-spirit” people, both masculine and feminine, and no, that’s not a joke. They’re going binary again!

Okay, so let me get this straight, “homo” means man, or same human, and “sexual” means, well, sexual; but somehow a man having sex with a man is not homosexual? What a truly dizzying intellect.

“Trans” advocates often bemoan that excluding “trans” people as romantic prospects is “hateful” and “bigoted.” Just watch the reaction below when a young man says he would rather “smash” (have relations) with “the oldest woman in the world” instead of a man in drag:

These woke trans warriors hate it when people talk facts 🤣pic.twitter.com/SB0aT409oj — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 22, 2023

Will the “trans” mafia now come after the lesbians too? All that “women’s empowerment” and the “future is female” talk was cheap. Remember, “trans girls can do it all!” even if that means trodding on real girls.

