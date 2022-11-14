Men take the crowns from a teen beauty pageant to a women’s cycling race

The prettiest girl at the ball is no longer a girl, but an adult male — and frankly a very unattractive one at that. Brian Nguyen, a 19-year-old man in drag just took home the winner’s crown and a $7,500 scholarship intended for young women who fill the traditional role of a beauty queen — “poise” was an explicitly required trait, and one that Mr. Nguyen certainly lacks, but it’s okay, because catering to the men with gender identity dysphoria is the “kind” thing to do. Not sure how a chunky guy in heels fits the definition of “poise,” but what do I know? Take a look at what we’re working with below:

A biological male won “Miss Greater Derry” which is a beauty pageant in New Hampshire under the “Miss America” organization. pic.twitter.com/aME4Gd4bhm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2022

I actually laughed out loud upon seeing the red circle around Brian, because I’m pretty sure we would have been able to figure out which one Brian was on our own.

Read what Mr. Nguyen had to say about his win:

In the 100 year history of Miss America, I have officially become the first transgender titleholder with the Miss America Organization[.] No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire. I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves. This will be an amazing year[.]

Leftism is a mental disorder, but there’s actually at least one leftist, who called out the madness. Onjali Rauf recognized:

HE got to change in those changing rooms as a man.



HE got to take the crown without conforming to the excruciating standards of physique women have to.



HE got to take a woman's scholarship prize too.



The message to men is loud & clear: TAKE. IT. ALL.https://t.co/8wnMgbK78k — onjali rauf (@OnjaliRauf) November 10, 2022

Honestly though, I find this outcome perfectly fitting. More power to you Brian! In video of the crowning ceremony, the girls on stage erupt in congratulations, with cheers and applause for their male co-contestant. Given the level of obvious excitement, I find it safe to assume the young ladies have no problem with radically “gender” ideology — the very cancer devouring their feminine spotlight, and erasing their very uniqueness. I agree with Ms. Rauf, and I would like to take the opportunity to encourage the message she articulated — please men, please take everything from the leftist women who spur this movement on, so they can wake up and we can all get back to normal. (Maybe I’m being naively optimistic though.)

And here’s on more recent example for good measure, just because a photo is worth a thousand words:

ANOTHER case of a biological man, pretending to be a woman because he wasn’t good enough to compete against other men, “wins” a competition. What a bunch of BS



Biological male wins women's division of US cycling race | The Post Millennial https://t.co/A13a8I1dnm — Gail Matthew (@matthew_gail) November 14, 2022

Now, we don’t have the red circle showing us the biological male, but like I said, we certainly don’t need it. With that height, how long must his legs be?! It’s just all so absurd, which is why the most overused term in my lexicon is “Bizarro World.”

