I hope it's space aliens...but I doubt it

Suddenly our skies are filled with threatening UFOs — that absolutely must be shot down.

It all started when Joe Biden allowed a positively identified Chinese aircraft, with a sensor payload the size of two school buses, to cross the United States. It even loitered over some of our most restricted military bases. Yet our military didn't shoot it down until it had completed its mission.

NORAD chief General Glen VanHerck said we couldn't shoot it down because it wasn't posing a threat. He also said we have a "domain awareness gap," which is General speak for we can't detect slow-moving 20-story-tall objects in the sky — nothing to be alarmed about. Besides, we all snoop on one another — it's no biggie.

I have a question for the general. If the Chinese flew a military transport, unannounced, over Washington, D.C., would he consider that threatening — it being unarmed and all? How about an unarmed but unannounced commercial aircraft — like, say, American Airlines flight 77?

Answering all of the questions about how we let a balloon from a strategic threat cross the North American continent got really embarrassing for the administration that doesn't do embarrassment well. Now shooting stuff out of the sky has become an almost daily thing.

In just the last few days, we've shot down three objects (of the unidentified flying type) over Alaska, the Yukon territory, and Lake Huron. Our top military guys claim they aren't sure what the objects were — though they're pretty sure they weren't balloons. The objects could be from China or Russia. Heck, they haven't even ruled out aliens (the space kind, not the Latin American kind). Now the administration that couldn't come up with a plausible explanation for ceding air superiority to a balloon is facing more questions for Karine Jean-Pierre to get annoyed with.

How fast were the UFOs moving?

Were the UFOs emitting signals?

Were the UFOs maneuvering or just drifting on the wind?

Were we unable to get close-up photos before terminating the objects?

Do we really shoot down objects in civilian airspace — in peacetime — without identifying them first?

Occam's Razor is a philosophical tool for "shaving off" unlikely explanations during an investigation. It states:

When faced with competing explanations for the same phenomenon, the simplest explanation is likely the correct one.

Let's apply the razor to our current debate about what's going on in the battle raging over North America.

Could China have sent the UFOs? Has the country that steals its technology from us come up with a super-secret aircraft — with leap-ahead technology? If so, would the Chinese use such an aircraft to do what they've already successfully done with a balloon?

Did Russia send the UFOs? Have the Russians developed a highly advanced aerospace technology that we are unaware of? Would the country that started a three-week war with Ukraine — which is approaching the one-year mark — use that technology on us rather than on the country they're currently losing to?

Maybe space aliens really did send the UFOs. Is it possible that beings who created an Einstein-Rosen (wormhole) drive were able to send a craft thousands of light-years from their home but were unable to avoid detection or termination once they arrived?

Or is the Biden administration feeding us a line? Is Joe Biden shooting down weather balloons with half-a-million-dollar missiles to pose as alert, on the job, and in control — between trips to Baskin-Robbins?

What seems more likely:

a sudden advancement in Chinese or Russian aerospace technology that doesn't use propellers, jets, rockets, or lighter-than-air gases;

space aliens who can travel across the galaxy, but can't avoid crashing once they arrive; or

a government hoax to cover up incompetence?

Personally, I'd prefer to have a chance to meet a space alien — but I'm not holding my breath.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker and American Free News Network. He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image via Pixabay.