Critical Race Theory is eugenics-based

To understand the link between eugenics and Critical Race Theory, one must have a basic understanding of eugenics, and how its negative consequences affected more than just America.

Eugenics is the Darwinian belief of selective breeding through means like forced sterilization, and scientific racism. There was never anything scientific about it, but gave racists, like Democrat Woodrow Wilson, a means to force their racism upon others. Wilson was a “vocal defender of the Ku Klux Klan” and the first movie ever screened at the White House occurred during Wilson’s tenure; the film was The Birth of a Nation, or originally, The Klansman.

(Since this blog is intended to focus solely on the racial aspect of this novel pseudoscience, details about forced sterilization and other vile methods will not be covered, although they did happen.)

Racially, eugenics is the belief that White people are naturally superior to non-White people. Certain people are not considered civilized enough to be fit for society. Charles Darwin referred to these races as “savages”.

Charles Darwin’s, The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex, Volume 1, is filled with numerous listings in which he uses the derogatory moniker. On page 201, for example, the following can be found to make clear just how vile the belief was, and remains:

But all these breaks depend merely on the number of related forms which have become extinct. At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilised [sic] races of man will almost certainly exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races.

Dariwn’s belief that the “exterminat[ion]” of less-civilized races almost became a reality with Hitler.

Ever since Woodrow Wilson unleashed eugenics on the United States after becoming president in 1913, the dehumanizing belief has never gone away. Eugenicists have hidden in the shadows following the publicized horrors of what eugenics in action brought to much of Europe via Hitler’s Nazis by way of the Holocaust.

According to CNN, which is no different than any other propaganda source, Critical Race Theory is:

…an approach to grappling with a history of White supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it.

The “theory” is the continued belief that Black people cannot succeed on their own merits in America. Black people are relegated to the role of “victim” in order to create a reliance on Democrats, who remain racist with a sense of superiority.

Anything based on the idea that color has anything to do with merit is based on eugenics. Ability is not skin deep. It is something of far greater value.

There are no shortages of notable people with darker skin who have contributed greatly to America. Race is meaningless, which has been proven countless times.

Critical Race Theory, like anything based on the Darwinian thought of racial superiority, has no scientific value. There are no positives that can be gleaned from that horrid belief that continues to rear its ugly head.

Some state governments have recognized Critical Race Theory for what it is and have banned the teaching of it. Over half the states have no ban in place, which means Republicans, and others who know the truth must educate those who do not.

Eugenics always has a negative impact on society. The latest marketing from the shadows by eugenicists in the guise of Critical Race Theory will be just as harmful. It must be fought, while educating Americans about exactly what it is.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.

