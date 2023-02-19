GDI labels conservative websites “false/misleading” in false/misleading attempt to libel/slander

According to a report in the Washington Examiner, the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a British organization, and its two affiliated U.S. “nonprofit” groups, have blacklisted American Thinker and many other conservative leaning news outlets, branding them as “false/misleading.”

In my opinion, that’s a feather in our cap. Indeed, it is (ironically) an imprimatur that information on these sites can be trusted, since terms like “false/misleading,” “misinformation,” and “disinformation” can be directly and correctly translated as “accurate” and “the truth” when employed by Democrat-affiliated groups such as these. And truth is something the Left fears more than anything else—even straight, White, binary, Christian males.

The GDI also effectively libeled/slandered the Washington Examiner, the Washington Times, Newsmax, and others by labeling them false/misleading, as well as news websites run by some well-known conservative figures. Incredibly, if amusingly, it branded Townhall.com “offensive” and “reprehensible.” It even declared Judicial Watch to be false/misleading, while RealClearPolitics.com got the same treatment, even though the news aggregator strives to aggregate fairly, posting similar numbers of liberal and conservative articles.

On the other hand, GDI characterized clearly liberal and pro-Democrat entities such as NPR, the New York Times, ProPublica—and others—as low disinformation risks. Imagine that.

The GDI, which claims it “operates on the three principles of neutrality, independence and transparency,” recently received $330,000 from two U.S. State Department-backed entities: the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and something called Disinfo Cloud. The NED is largely taxpayer-funded. The State Department’s official website states that Disinfo Cloud is “an unclassified platform used by the U.S. government, foreign partners, and technology providers to identify and learn about technologies to counter adversarial propaganda and disinformation.” Meaning, stuff with which they disagree. The Examiner noted that GDI’s two Texas-based “nonprofit” affiliates generated large surpluses recently. Tax records apparently show that GDI’s affiliated private foundation saw its revenue jump from $19,600 in 2019 to over $569,000 in 2020. Not sure how “transparent” this has been.

This is all supremely ironic, and truly “reprehensible,” in that much of what the Biden administration hasn’t hidden or obfuscated, it has lied about. The Left lives and thrives on lies and sees the truth as kryptonite. So it punishes those who write or speak it. “Cancels” them by preventing them from speaking, smearing them if they do, and by demonetizing them or even physically threatening them. Democrats’ lapdogs in the mainstream media aid and abet them, incessantly repackaging, refining, and regurgitating lie after lie. “Fake news” is all too often an accurate term.

This has been proven again and again, via the Russian Collusion Hoax, the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was “the worst attack on our democracy” since 9/11, Pearl Harbor, the Civil War hoax, the 2020 riots were “mostly peaceful” hoax, and the Joe Biden is a calm and stable moderate who yearns to unite the country hoax.

Progressives have fostered a culture of lies. They are ubiquitous and keep on coming. If prevarication was an Olympic sport, it would now be hard to pick a winner from amongst the Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians…and a U.S team comprised of Obama-Biden administration officials.

And who knows how our mainstream media would report on that competition.

