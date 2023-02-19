Betrayal: leftist organization discovers they accidentally hired a White lady

Treason? No biggie. Record-breaking and debilitating inflation? At least it’s better than “mean tweets.” Sidewalks covered in human feces and unconscious drug addicts? Only country bumpkins can’t appreciate the culture and progress of a big city under Democrats.

But claiming to be something you’re objectively not? Unacceptable. Well, unless you’re a male collegiate athlete who can’t compete against the other men, so you throw on a swimsuit, call yourself “Lia,” and race against the girls. Or, you’re suffering from mental illness so you cut off your sex organs, announce your new “gender” identity, and read/show pornographic material to preschoolers. Then, then it’s okay to manufacture and live out a false reality. Well, not just “okay” but actually the moral standard of what’s right. Jot this down you conservative bigots.

Get a load of this story, published over at PJMedia yesterday: “a hard-Left organization peddling authoritarianism” felt the sting of betrayal after hiring agent Oskar Pierre Castro got “conned” into hiring a White woman.

Rachel Elizabeth Seidel — but for the sake of job interviews, it’s Raquel Evita Saraswati — and she is (or was?) the Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Culture Officer for The American Friends Service Committee. According to Castro, she checked all the boxes: she was “queer,” Muslim,” and “multiethnic.” An article published yesterday by Alice Speri of The Intercept read:

Raquel Evita Saraswati [Seidel], a Muslim activist who for years has encouraged people to believe that she is a woman of color, including Latina as well as of South Asian and Arab descent[.]

According to Seidel’s mother though, the (former?) DIE officer is “as white as… snow”, and is in fact of German, English, and Italian descent.

Turns out the “White privilege” card wasn’t really good for much now was it?

Here’s another thought to consider: Castro remarked that Seidel’s background “really touched all the points.” What ridiculous hiring criteria! Not to say that those traits prohibit a hiring candidate from also being competent, but when throwing capability out the window in favor of identity politics, it’s safe to say the workplace isn’t functioning the most efficiently. Which brings me to a subsequent point: no wonder the government has deteriorated from what I already thought was a bottomed-out low — it’s been entirely commandeered by anti-realist leftists.

From PJMedia:

​​Now Oskar Pierre Castro feels cheated: ‘In my mind it was, ‘Great, a person of color, a queer person of color, who happens to be a Muslim, it’s a woman, all these things, and someone who seemed to get it. I definitely feel conned… I feel deceived.’

Uhhh, that’s what we’ve been trying to tell you all along. Adopting random identities doesn’t translate into reality — it’s nothing more than a cheap “con.”

Try as they might, these sorry “anti-racists” can’t seem to break through to a society where skin color isn’t a limiting factor. Gee… I wonder why?

Here’s a novel idea: perhaps treat each person as though they’re a unique individual, regardless of what their skin color is? Just throwing ideas out there, it seems to work for me.

