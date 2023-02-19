One trip to the border and Kevin McCarthy can only say 'no amnesty'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is thought to be soft on a number of issues, but so far, he's shown a lot of backbone.
We see that now, with his trip to the border, according to Fox Digital:
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday again ruled out any form of amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the U.S., after the Biden administration renewed calls for an inclusion of a pathway to citizenship as part of any immigration deal.
McCarthy spoke to Fox News during his visit to the border in Arizona. He was asked about past statements he has made where he has ruled out any form of pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants as part of an immigration deal. On Thursday he reiterated that stance.
"That is the case, because you can't have immigration reform without first securing the border," he said. "How can you trust? You find people coming one after another and when you ask them why they’ll tell you ‘the president told me to come.’"
The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have called for citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants as part of a reform to fix what they say is a broken immigration system.
While he's actually always been against amnesty, he underscored pretty well what he learned on that border trip, that the border is out of control and illegals are rolling in for taxpayer benefits and to benefit Democrats as voters.
It came as new amnesty noises are being heard from Washington.
According to a different story on Fox Digital:
FIRST ON FOX: The Biden administration is considering a rule that would open the door to allow temporary agricultural and seasonal workers to be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States, Fox News Digital has learned.The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously announced it intends to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking to "modernize and reform" the H-2A and H-2B visas — which are used for temporary agricultural workers and temporary seasonal workers.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that rule will incorporate policies to address exploitation and abuse, protect workers and increase program efficiencies.Fox has now learned that the rule process, which is still going through the consideration process at USCIS, would allow workers on those visas to take steps to become permanent residents and obtain a green card.
The 1950s “Nation of Immigrants” narrative is more important than Congress’s laws, according to Alexandro Mayorkas, who is President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief.
“Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, on the cable TV show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.”
“The law needs to be changed if it does not either meet our highest ideals or actually proves to be functional in the service of those ideals,” said Mayorkas, a lawyer who has opened many loopholes to smuggle more economic migrants into Americans’ economy and society.