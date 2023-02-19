One trip to the border and Kevin McCarthy can only say 'no amnesty'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is thought to be soft on a number of issues, but so far, he's shown a lot of backbone.

We see that now, with his trip to the border, according to Fox Digital:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday again ruled out any form of amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the U.S., after the Biden administration renewed calls for an inclusion of a pathway to citizenship as part of any immigration deal. McCarthy spoke to Fox News during his visit to the border in Arizona. He was asked about past statements he has made where he has ruled out any form of pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants as part of an immigration deal. On Thursday he reiterated that stance. "That is the case, because you can't have immigration reform without first securing the border," he said. "How can you trust? You find people coming one after another and when you ask them why they’ll tell you ‘the president told me to come.’" The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have called for citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants as part of a reform to fix what they say is a broken immigration system.

While he's actually always been against amnesty, he underscored pretty well what he learned on that border trip, that the border is out of control and illegals are rolling in for taxpayer benefits and to benefit Democrats as voters.

It came as new amnesty noises are being heard from Washington.

According to a different story on Fox Digital:

FIRST ON FOX: The Biden administration is considering a rule that would open the door to allow temporary agricultural and seasonal workers to be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States, Fox News Digital has learned. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously announced it intends to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking to "modernize and reform" the H-2A and H-2B visas — which are used for temporary agricultural workers and temporary seasonal workers. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that rule will incorporate policies to address exploitation and abuse, protect workers and increase program efficiencies. Fox has now learned that the rule process, which is still going through the consideration process at USCIS, would allow workers on those visas to take steps to become permanent residents and obtain a green card.

That sounds like a backdoor amnesty for thousands of future indigent migrants who are especially prized by Democrats as voters. Come to the U.S. illegally, get a farmworker visa, pick lettuce, or say you are picking lettuce, and get your green card fast. Who needs to wait in line to migrate to the states legally through the official line when the green card is automatically there for the low-skill farmworkers?

While those farmworkers are needed in the U.S. economy and there should be no problem issuing visas to authentic farmworkers, there's no need to attach a green card at the end of them, particularly since the slots fill rapidly without that sweetener, and because legally, only Congress can set immigration quotas, which should be done after debate and consent by the will of the majority, not by executive order. The green card attachment will become a dinner triangle, making every migrant crossing the border suddenly a farmworker whether they are or not. Meanwhile, the fact that it's not necessary to dangle a green card in order to obtain foreign farmworkers signals that this proposed change is little more than a bid to conveyor-belt those foreign workers into Democrat votes. Nice try, lefties.

Meanwhile, we are hearing nonsense like this from Joe Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, who's decided to rewrite the Constitution to supercede Congress:

The 1950s “Nation of Immigrants” narrative is more important than Congress’s laws, according to Alexandro Mayorkas, who is President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief. “Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, on the cable TV show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “The law needs to be changed if it does not either meet our highest ideals or actually proves to be functional in the service of those ideals,” said Mayorkas, a lawyer who has opened many loopholes to smuggle more economic migrants into Americans’ economy and society.

Translation: Mayorkas has no intention of controlling the border, not with that sly little effort to circumvent congressionally established U.S. law, which the Constitution requires.

Not only is that destabilizing to the border, it shows is that Joe Biden's claim that illegal border crossings have dropped based on his order to bring illegals in as bogus refugees and asylees before they cross is nonsense. The illegal border crossings are still going strong.

We don't know precisely what McCarthy saw or who he spoke to or what he said on this border trip. But whatever it was -- the talks with the Border Patrol, the visuals from the helicopter of thousands still pouring into the U.S., or the sight of illegals setting up camps in border cities waving their nations' flags as if it was an invasion pretty well left him firm in the feeling that any amnesty wasn't going to solve any border-crossing problem. If anything, it intensified his view, and that tells the rest of the country that something pretty strong is happening there that isn't getting out in the press and which needs to stop.

Border security might stop it, but there's no sign Joe Biden is going to make any good faith effort to secure the border. He's out for getarounds, loopholes, catch-and-release, and the broadest possible reading of U.S. law on asylum to get as many border crossers across into the states as possible.

Biden can't be believed, but the people on the border can. McCarthy has visited them, and their voices too are being heart. McCarthy is right to have done this, and should be sending as many congress members to the border after him as he can.