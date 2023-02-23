Fighting back against the far left can be fun

Cultural guerrilla warfare means that the freedom community uses its extensive advantages against the disadvantages of the anti-freedom far-left.

The basics start with making it fun for several reasons — beginning with being a happy warrior, and sometimes because you'll just have to laugh, or you'll cry. But there are other reasons as well, mainly because it will tick off the fascists of the far left to no end, given they have the false impression of themselves having a lock on humor.

What is even funnier is that we are directly using several of Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" against them, as suggested by the book Rules for Anti-Radicals:

RULE 3: "Wherever possible go outside of the experience of the enemy. Here you want to cause confusion, fear, and retreat."

...and...

RULE 6: "A good tactic is one that your people enjoy. If your people are not having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic."

Think about it this way: at this point, the far left is all tied up in contradictions, trying not to "offend" anyone. Humor is usually about skewering society's "sacred cows," but these days, just about everything is a sacred cow, so they can't laugh or have fun.

Having fun is outside their experience. Did it seem as though the empire in Star Wars or the National Socialist German Workers' Party was having any fun? That noise you just heard was them losing their cookies at the fact that we're not ignoring their ongoing attempt at constantly rewriting history. They just cannot deal with the fact that we see through their Big Lie bluff.

Besides, everything for them is based on the latest "serious crisis," so they can't let their guard down for a moment (cue Greta Thunberg spitting, "How dare you?"). This is the starting point for fighting the fascist far left: we can laugh and have fun at the expense of their woke empire. That alone should make it worthwhile.

Motivating the majority, not the tyrannical ten percent

The second important consideration in cultural guerrilla warfare is that we're out to convince the majority in the middle, not the fascist far-left. They are only a small portion of the population, so who cares what they think?

Granted, they hold the propaganda high ground, but that's becoming more and more untenable. The ratings show that fewer and fewer people are tuning in to the propaganda press for the nation's socialist left.

Polling indicates that hardly anyone believes a word they say, despite that they have bestowed upon themselves the title of fact-checkers to the universe, knowers of all knowledge, and writers of all that is right.

Everyone on the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum needs to keep this important fact in mind. The anti-freedom far leftists always work to obscure that they are the fringe and an extreme political minority. That is the reason why they always play games with political labels and lie with language: to confuse and confound the people as to just who they are until it is too late.

Taking them at their "word," they are what they project

Have you ever noticed how easy it is to figure out the plans and intentions of the far left these days?

It's easy because they can't help using their most egregious tactic in accusing the pro-freedom side of exactly what they are doing.

It's obvious they are out to destroy our constitutional republic, yet they continually blather on about our side being a "threat to democracy" (setting aside their deliberate ignorance on that issue).

They work to have the organization of enterprise responsible to the State for the direction of production in a public-private partnership — and that is exactly the definitional aspect of fascism, which they keep on covering up. They invert reality and falsely accuse the side of the political spectrum imbued with liberty and limited government of being fascists.

Well, since they keep falling back on this rhetorical crutch, we might as well take advantage of that. From now on, we just take any of their false accusations as projections on their part and call them out on this basis.

Call out their lies and ask if anyone can trust them on anything else

Let's face it: leftist is synonymous with liar. It's the only way they can survive. They would be run out of town on a rail if the people knew their true nature, so they have to constantly gaslight and deceive to be politically viable.

How many times have they claimed that no one is talking about confiscating guns? When we've proven that they've been doing so for 30 years? Not to mention their pushing of unconstitutional "red flag" gun confiscation orders all over the states. There is a funny thing about the laws for these unconstitutional gun confiscations: there seems to be a lot of talk about gun confiscations surrounding them for some odd reason.

How many times have they accused Ron DeSantis of being an "authoritarian" without backing it up with evidence? How many times have they accused the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum of being fascists when they can't even get the basic facts on the issue correct?

We originally had thought to label this along the lines of always pointing out their lies, but whom are we kidding? Anti-freedom authoritarians of the far left base most of their socialist national agenda on lies, so we would be doing that all the time. Better to point out their near-constant use of lies as a way of discrediting their trustworthiness.

The bottom line in all of this is that we're saying we can have a load of fun going after people who think they know how to run your life and that have to constantly lie, project, and have way too high an opinion of themselves (just ask them). Those are their severe weaknesses; they will be their downfall.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Steve Snodgrass via Flickr.