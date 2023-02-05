Canada’s government poised to move closer to ending free speech

Many people still sneer at Justin Trudeau for his silly costumes; soft-spoken, even boyish, demeanor; and overt love for all leftist tropes, whether racial, sexual, religious, or anything else. Those people are fools. Trudeau is a dangerous man who is rapidly creating a totalitarian government that grants rights only to those who march in lockstep with Trudeau’s leftist political and social beliefs.

It’s been obvious since Pierre Trudeau that Canada, once a solidly conservative country in an old-fashioned mode (patriotism, family, faith), has taken a left turn. Those polite Canadians happily yielded to the radical harpies on the left, giving political privileges to all sexual identities and all racial identities while impressing upon conservatives that the government had no room for them. Canada could do this because, lacking a constitution that spells out rights inherent in all people, it could easily promise privileges—in other words, government “permissions”— only to take them away again.

Image: Justin Trudeau. YouTube screen grab.

The only good thing about Canada’s totalitarian trend is that Jordan Peterson sprang into world prominence when he loudly objected after Canada’s Parliament passed an amendment to the “Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.” Under the amendment, Canada now recognized “gender expression” and “gender identity” as protected rights. Significantly, according to the Library of Parliament’s summary:

[The amendment] also adds that evidence that an offence was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on a person’s gender identity or expression constitutes an aggravating circumstance for a court to consider when imposing a criminal sentence.

In other words, as Peterson accurately noted, in Canada, you can go to prison for “misgendering” a person. The fact that your religion recognizes only two fixed sexes (male and female) is irrelevant. You will be compelled, at the barrel of a gun, to state those pronouns.

Just last year, Trudeau was able to push through laws that ended all self-defense rights in Canada:

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the national freeze on the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns comes into effect. From now on, people cannot buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada, and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country.

Or, as Trudeau summed it up when pushing for the ban, “You can’t use a gun for self-protect in Canada. It’s not a right that you have.” He’s correct. In Canada, you have no rights; you only have privileges.

Still another example of Canada’s totalitarian nature occurred when Canadian truckers formed a convoy to protest Trudeau’s draconian COVID laws, including forcing useless masks and dangerous shots on people. Trudeau responded by destroying the truckers’ access to their own money. There was no due process, just a tyrant’s order.

So, feel free to ridicule Trudeau because that’s a great tactic against a tyrant, but do not forget that he’s extremely competent when it comes to accruing power. (Along the same lines, for all of Biden’s apparent stupidity, he successfully ran a family crime ring for decades; one, moreover, built on selling out his own country.)

The latest Trudeau crackdown in Canada is to end free speech on the internet. A bill to that effect has been bouncing back and forth between the House of Commons and the Senate in Canada, but it looks as if they’re finally near an agreement, and what an agreement it is, for it’s a perfect Trojan Horse:

The text of the bill describes the plan by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party to increase the government’s ability to censor controversial and unpopular speech on the internet, stating that the legislation would “specify that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission… must regulate and supervise the Canadian broadcasting system.” In a statement to The Post Millennial, John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said the purported goal of the OSA is not particularly controversial: to bring major streaming companies like Netflix, Disney, and Spotify under the authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). “But under the OSA, the CRTC’s new authority will not be limited to these large entertainment giants,” Carpay said. “Rather, the OSA will empower the CRTC to assume jurisdiction via regulation over any ‘program’ (audio or audiovisual online content) that is ‘monetizable’ because it ‘directly or indirectly generates revenues.’” According to the freedom activist, the Liberal’s bill would give the CRTC power to regulate any online streaming service they wanted, including that of private citizens.

We Americans must be zealous in protecting our inherent rights as outlined in the Constitution. As we’ve seen in England and Canada, without a vigilant citizenry, the fact that the government once observed citizens’ liberties means nothing. What the government wants, the government gets.