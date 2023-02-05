Christian institutions are taking sides on the so-called transgender question

The Bible has always been clear about one thing, and that’s that there are only two sexes: “In the day that God created man, He made him in His own likeness. Male and female He created them, and He blessed them.” (Genesis 5:1.) The sexual binary is a fundamental truth underlying every subsequent Biblical narrative. However, in both England and Canada, Christian institutions, when given a choice between the so-called transgender narrative versus the Bible, have opted for the former over the latter.

England’s official, state-sanctioned church is the Church of England, which Henry VIII established when he split from Rome. It used to be a standard, Bible-believing Church. Now, though, it seems that things are changing in a big way.

Image: The Creation of the World and the Expulsion from Paradise by Giovanni di Paolo (1445). Public domain collection at the Met.

The Church of England’s Bishop in Coventry (a bishop, mind you!) is alleged to have reported a member of the congregation to the police for committing a hate crime. The crime? Opposing gender theory and the sexualization of young children within the church:

Sam Margrave, 40, has been a lay member of the Church of England’s general synod—its governing body—for over 10 years. Since he put forward a motion for debate at the July 2022 general synod, he has received death threats and faced constant harassment. His motion proposed that the synod, “affirming that God loves all people, nevertheless consider[s] that the ‘Pride’ rainbow flag, activity and events, and what it represents in terms of the ordering of lives and relationships is contrary to the word of God….

Margrave cited myriad Biblical verses to support that principle and then called on the House of Bishops

to state that support for Pride (including use of the rainbow flag; and blessing, participation in, publicising, resourcing and endorsement of Pride events or flags) is incompatible with the Christian faith, its agenda being contrary to scriptural teaching, Church doctrine and Canons of the Church of England …”

In addition, Margrave has spoken out on Twitter about the whole universe of “Queer Theory.” In addition to the usual threats one gets from LGBTQ activists, Margrave got “abuse by members of the clergy.” But it’s what the Bishop allegedly did that’s the shocker:

In addition, the Bishop of Coventry sent correspondence to Musgrave that said: “The Diocesan Secretary has had no option, in view of a number of complaints received, to report your offending tweets to the West Midlands Police and is in continuing conversation with them. They have advised her that they have been able to speak to you but that you continue to deny you have done anything wrong.”

In sum, for reciting the Bible to the church hierarchy and asking that the church conform its teachings to the Bible, the church hierarchy didn’t merely say “no” (which is surprising enough). Instead, it turned a parishioner over to the police for daring to advance a Biblically-based worldview. Am I the only one who wonders who a Church is for if it doesn’t abide by core Biblical principles?

Closer to home than England but still in the totalitarian, non-constitutional Anglosphere, a Catholic high school in Ontario, Canada, allegedly suspended a student for insisting that there are only two genders and that boys shouldn’t be using the girls’ room under the fiction that, their genitalia and, indeed, DNA to the contrary, they’re really girls:

Since November, Josh Alexander has allegedly been suspended from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario. Alexander was allegedly punished by the school for organizing a protest against transgender students using girls’ bathrooms. Alexander said he launched the demonstration after two girls at his school confided in him that they were uncomfortable sharing bathrooms with biological males. Alexander, an 11th-grade student, was reportedly barred from attending St. Joseph’s Catholic High School for the remainder of the school year. Alexander informed The Epoch Times that St. Joseph’s Catholic High School told him that his attendance at the school would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students. Alexander said the school labeled his beliefs as “offensive” and “bullying” because there was a transgender student in his class.

Again, does it strike anyone as weird that a religious organization would choose the delusions of mentally ill people over the word of the Bible? Can you still call yourself a religious institution if you do that? Of what use is a religious institution if it doesn’t stand for anything and is willing to take on every fad that comes its way?