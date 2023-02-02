Big Rat leaves the White House blubbering

When rats jump ship, we don't usually hear them crying about it.

But then there's White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, a.k.a. Joe Biden's "Big Rat" who couldn't stop bawling as he exited the White House.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — Outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain broke down in tears over and over again Wednesday while handing over power to his successor Jeff Zients — going so far as to praise President Biden as a role model for parenting and Vice President Kamala Harris as a great officemate. “This is the best job I ever had,” the 61-year-old Klain blubbered as he began his remarks at an East Room transition celebration, forcing his 80-year-old boss to supportively rub his shoulder as he regained his composure. In the moments when he wasn’t crying, Klain seemed to confirm that Biden is running for reelection in 2024 and acknowledge PR woes for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has received bad press as workers flee what’s been described as a “toxic” vice presidential office.

It's almost as if he didn't want to leave.

Klain let out a slew of whoppers in his exit speech, one of which calling Kamala Harris "the best vice president in history," which we hope was faint praise, given the trifling job. Not to worry, though, Kamala would buy it as some kind of compliment and puff with pride, and the old rat had to have known that and snuffled to himself with satisfaction.

Klain had oodles of praise for Biden himself, comparing him to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, and Harry S. Truman, citing his boss's legislative wins, and then he let out this howler:

At one point, Klain bawled, “I just want to say this one thing today: I learned everything I know about how to be a good father from Joe Biden. He’s the best father I know and the best role model I know and along the way he’s taught me a thing or two about politics and policy as well.”

Boy, we hope not. If he learned fathering from Joe Biden of all people, father of Hunter Biden, then it's time to call the local child protective services agency.

So why the big waterworks from the cold-blooded political operaitve and spin doctor who's been Joe's brain for decades, particularly the last two?

Could it be that the old political lizard is an actor, or that he, like Hitler, loved dogs, meaning, loved irrelevant things outside his damaging public role? Or was Klain leaving even though he didn't want to?

Two theories support that latter theory:

One is from Sundance at Conservative Treehouse, starting with this passage:

When Joe Biden won the White House with the largest vote total in the history of all previous U.S. elections, who was credited? Who was praised and who was identified as the human strategist capable of such a victory? Amid the fraud what was the 2020 election, well, it’s the absence of any victorious attribution that becomes another ‘big tell‘. I digress. With the background managers now organized to ensure Biden doesn’t go further than the one-term controlled position he was installed for; Politico is reporting that White House control officer Ron Klain is jumping ship.

In other words, Klain is a cog in the wheel, a non-entity, and now that the real controllers of Joe Biden have decided to edge him out of power before 2024, Klain is jumping ship. It is as good a theory as any.

A second reading comes from Fox News contributor Larry Kudlow:

Larry Kudlow, a top economic adviser in the Trump administration, said ​the timing of White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s departure is “curious” amid the ongoing controversy over President Biden’s handling of classified documents. ​”It’s odd to me, that if The New York Times article that ​c​hief of ​s​taff Ron Klain is leaving… the timing of all this is so curious to me,” Kudlow said on ​”Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday. “We learned late last night that the FBI was in the Wilmington House all day on Friday​. ​… And that’s the reason that President Biden was going to go to Rehoboth​,” Kudlow, the former director of the White National Economic Council from 2018 to 2021, said.

He thinks the Biden ship is going down on the documents scandal and Klain is leaving to stay out of the picture.

The Post itself, in its 'sobs uncontrollably' news item pointed to a potential third reason:

In a remark that all but confirms Biden’s plan to seek reelection — despite the fact that he would be 86 years old if he completes a second term — Klain said, “I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024,” hailing Biden as a “wise, passionate, determined and fearless president” who was “determination to save our democracy and the soul of this nation.”

Meaning, Klain, who has served as Biden's brains for years, may be heading to work on Biden's re-election campaign, to preserve the current cordial power setup for the Democrat establishment.

It could be any of these, and not all will be right, but the odd blubbering from the cold political operative was a sort of clue to start. As events play out, it ought to get clearer.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video, via YouTube.