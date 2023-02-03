Nikki Haley to enter the race for the White House

Former governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) is expected to run against former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

She will reportedly declare her intention to seek the Republican presidential nomination at a Feb. 15 event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley previously served in the Trump administration as the ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.).

The former South Carolina governor has teased a run at the White House for months, despite her saying she would never run against Trump.

On Truth Social, Trump shared an old video of Haley saying she would never run against him.

In April 2021, Haley was asked by a reporter if she would ever run against the former president.

"If he runs again in 2024, will you support him?" a reporter asked.

"Yes," Haley replied.

"If he decides that he's going to run would that preclude any sort of run that you would possibly make yourself?" the reporter pressed.

"I would not run if President Trump ran," Haley replied.

Trump emphasized that his former employee should run.

"Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!" Trump said.

Haley said during an interview on Fox News that she can be an effective U.S. president. On Fox News's Special Report, Haley told host Bret Baier, "Yes, I think I can be that leader."

"I was — as governor, I took on a hurting state with double-digit unemployment, and we made it the beast of the Southeast. As ambassador, I took on the world when they tried to disrespect us. And I think I showed what I'm capable of at the United Nations," she added.

At 51, Haley is 25 years younger than Trump. During her interview with Fox, she argued that it is time for a younger generation of leaders in Washington.

"When you're looking at the future of America, I think it's time for new generational change, don't think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things," Haley said.

Trump stated that Haley reached out to him and informed him that she was considering launching her campaign for president. "She called me and she said she'd like to consider it, and I said, 'You should do it,'" he said.

The latest poll by RealClearPolitics showed Trump leading potential GOP candidates by a large margin.

Trump is at 43%, Gov. Ron DeSantis at 28%, Sen. Tim Scott at 14%, Nikki Haley at 12%, former vice president Mike Pence at 2%, and former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo at 1%.

Pompeo has accused Haley of working with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to get rid of Pence and become Trump's vice president. In an excerpt from his new book, Never Give an Inch, he argues that Haley "played" former White House chief of staff John Kelly by showing up to an Oval Office meeting with Trump and Ivanka.

"As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible 'Haley for vice-president' option. I can't confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America," Pompeo wrote.

Haley denied the accusation. "It's really sad when you're having to go out there and put lies and gossip to sell a book," she said.

Pompeo is standing by his claim. In a CBS interview, he said he was told the story was true by Kelly and former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. He also said the former U.N. ambassador left the Trump administration when things became difficult.

Overall, if reports are true, Haley will be the second Republican thus far to enter the 2024 presidential race.

Image: NARA, public domain.