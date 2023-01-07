Tucker destroys the Democrats’ January 6 narrative

Tucker Carlson’s monologue on Friday night, the second anniversary of January 6, was outstanding. He stands athwart the Democrats’ perverted narrative and hollers, “Stop.” And if you need more evidence about how the narrative is being perverted, a new media reporter named Tayler Hansen tells about what really happened on that day because he was there—and standing next to Ashli Babbit when she was murdered.

Tucker’s pointed monologue focuses on the lies that Democrats have been telling about January 6 since January 6 itself. He even acknowledges what many of us have been thinking: The speed with which the media and political class coalesced around the insurrection narrative suggests that the narrative may have been in place before January 6. And since none of us believes that Democrats have the Nostradamus-like ability to see the future, maybe something else is going on.

Before getting to the monologue itself, you may find interesting this screenshot of the YouTube page where Fox News uploaded its video:

Unlike conservatives, who are all over the place, the left always stays on message. And in this case, the Borg-like collectivist message that began within about five minutes of January 6 is that there was an insurrection.

Having set the stage, here is Tucker’s monologue, which is one of his most powerful and honest:

The other thing you ought to know about on this second anniversary of January 6 comes from Tayler Hansen’s Twitter thread about what he witnessed on January 5:

January 6th, 2021, started like any other day of Reporting. I woke up early and planned to conduct interviews and to document what was taking place.



I anticipated violence from Left-Wing groups due to the pattern I had seen emerge at prior Trump rallies once it got dark. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

The Ellipse is 1.6 mi away from the Capitol, it takes around 30-33 minutes via walk.



Trump began addressing the crowd at 11:58AM, and made his final remarks at 1:12PM.



Capitol Grounds were breached 19 minutes prior to Trump’s speech concluding. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

For a while, all was calm and peaceful. Then a concussion grenade was thrown deep into what was a peaceful crowd. This caused an eruption within the crowd.



The crowd surged due to those in the back not understanding what was happening, pushing others forward consistently. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

I was hit by multiple rubber munitions and maced into absolute oblivion, even while wearing visible Press Credentials.



The Police were 10x more aggressive than I have ever seen at any riot I covered in 2020. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

After an Officer pushed Derrick Vargo off of the inaugural stairs, breaking his legs, the Officer taunted the crowd below who were visibly upset. This caused a crowd to surge up the staircase which eventually arrived at the Western doors of the Capitol. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

Once inside the building it was a weird scene, people wandering aimlessly not really understanding where to go or what to do.



Almost everyone had their phones out and were recording, many were singing songs and chanting “stop the steal”. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

The rotunda quickly became jam packed with people, like outside, there was what I would describe as a crowd surge. People in the back pushing so those in the front had no choice but to advance.



I saw multiple people escort police forward so they did not get caught in the surge. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

Obviously this was not the case but it was tried anyways. This calmed the crowd quite a bit for a few minutes, until Zachary Alam and a few other people in the crowd begin to scream and get loud.



At this point only about 3 officers were standing in front of the lobby. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

This was the room seen on John Sullivans stream where he broke the window.



I turned around and walked straight out of the room, once again seeing Ashli Babbitt and deciding to follow her.



She was on her phone and didn’t seem to know where she was either. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

Ashli talked with the Officers briefly, then the room began to fill up quickly.



John Sullivan reached the front of the crowd by telling others he “had a knife”.



Zachary Alam became erratic and started breaking windows, this is where everything really took a turn. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

Ashli Babbitt did not break anything, she tried to stop those attacking the barriers multiple times.



To this day I wish I could have done more after she was shot, anyone who has seen someone die in a violent manner understands this.



The CERT team was entering the room atm. pic.twitter.com/lJAgtlUqI1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

What I witnessed on the 6th was Government sanctioned murder. The Media immediately reported inaccurately on what happened and spun a false narrative, labeling Ashli a terrorist.



No real investigation was made into Byrd, instead he profited over $164,000 from killing Ashli. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

The Committee refused to talk to me even though I offered testimony and video. @AdamKinzinger and others did not seriously “investigate” what took place. Instead, he donated to Michael Byrds GoFundMe.



My prayers are with those affected by violence on todays anniversary. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2023

One of the things you might have noticed is that Ray Epps’s name always appears in these narratives. You can learn more about him here. There’s something strange going on about what he did, what he said (“I also orchestrated it”), and the way the J6 committee treated him.

What’s pretty clear with two years of hindsight is that there wasn’t an insurrection on January 6, 2021—or at least, if there was an insurrection, it wasn’t Trump and his supporters who committed it.

Image: Tucker Carlson. YouTube screen grab.