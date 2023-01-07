« University’s diversity, equity and inclusion summit separates participants by race | First things first, Mr. Speaker »
January 7, 2023

Tucker destroys the Democrats’ January 6 narrative

By Andrea Widburg

Tucker Carlson’s monologue on Friday night, the second anniversary of January 6, was outstanding. He stands athwart the Democrats’ perverted narrative and hollers, “Stop.” And if you need more evidence about how the narrative is being perverted, a new media reporter named Tayler Hansen tells about what really happened on that day because he was there—and standing next to Ashli Babbit when she was murdered.

Tucker’s pointed monologue focuses on the lies that Democrats have been telling about January 6 since January 6 itself. He even acknowledges what many of us have been thinking: The speed with which the media and political class coalesced around the insurrection narrative suggests that the narrative may have been in place before January 6. And since none of us believes that Democrats have the Nostradamus-like ability to see the future, maybe something else is going on.

Before getting to the monologue itself, you may find interesting this screenshot of the YouTube page where Fox News uploaded its video:

Unlike conservatives, who are all over the place, the left always stays on message. And in this case, the Borg-like collectivist message that began within about five minutes of January 6 is that there was an insurrection.

Having set the stage, here is Tucker’s monologue, which is one of his most powerful and honest:

The other thing you ought to know about on this second anniversary of January 6 comes from Tayler Hansen’s Twitter thread about what he witnessed on January 5:

One of the things you might have noticed is that Ray Epps’s name always appears in these narratives. You can learn more about him here. There’s something strange going on about what he did, what he said (“I also orchestrated it”), and the way the J6 committee treated him.

What’s pretty clear with two years of hindsight is that there wasn’t an insurrection on January 6, 2021—or at least, if there was an insurrection, it wasn’t Trump and his supporters who committed it.

Image: Tucker Carlson. YouTube screen grab.

