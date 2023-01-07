First things first, Mr. Speaker

Congratulations to newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Congratulations to the 118th Congress. Now get to work. The People’s House must answer to We the People, must represent the people, and must speak to and for the people. With the votes we cast last November, our authority to be heard and answered must not be ignored any longer. Here are priority items for you to address with alacrity:

First, the representatives of the people must do the people’s work from the people’s house. No more absentee voting. All votes must be cast in person and in chamber. Members receive ample funding to run their offices both in the capital and back home. Those offices must be opened and staffed and available to respond to the people.

Second, the 14,000 hours of official video and audio recordings of the events of January 6, 2021, in and around the Capitol must be released. All the unofficial recordings that have come into the government’s possession since then should also be released. Many hands, minds, eyes, and ears will make short work of revealing the truth about 1/6, as well as uncovering the lies we’ve been told under the guise of the 117th Congress’s “investigation.”

Image: Kevin McCarthy address the House. YouTube screen grab.

The devastating eye-witness testimony of independent journalist Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) is now public. He was near Ashli Babbitt when she lost her life and tells a story that needs a wide hearing. How much more will we know once the raw truth is available for all to see?

And finally, no more bills whose titles include these three words: “and other purposes.” Let the primary work of the legislature be as clear and clean as possible. A bill’s title should plainly state the business of that bill. No more sliding in unrelated activity, hoping no one will notice. Simple one-page bills are routine; let’s make as many of them as possible just like that. Coincidentally, this will provide the transparency that We the People have been promised and expect from the 118th.

Thank you for your service.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.