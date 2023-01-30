The GOP must stop being gracious winners

A few days back, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) formally removed Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

This was the right move by McCarthy.

Both Schiff and Swalwell are slippery characters.

Swalwell had a long association or affair with a Chinese spy while Schiff's activity promoted the Steele dossier that led to the amplification of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, and eventually the Mueller Probe.

Schiff reacted, like all Democrats do, by calling the GOP a party of white nationalists and anti-Semites.

McCarthy also plans to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar is a known anti-Semite who also supports the notorious anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement. Omar also trivialized the 9-11 terror attacks by claiming ‘"some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

Omar does not deserve to be on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Democrats unanimously approved a list of committee assignments for their members which includes Omar on Foreign Affairs after she applied to stay on.

Removing Omar won’t be easy because it would require a majority of the full House to agree and a group of House Republicans is already opposing the move.

Among those House Republicans is Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, i.e., he is a MAGA Republican.

Buck told NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the GOP shouldn't “engage in this tit-for-tat." Buck has said he plans to vote 'no' on the removal of Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), also opposes McCarthy’s plan to evict Omar.

“Two wrongs do not make a right. Speaker Pelosi took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process," said Spartz.

Let’s contrast this with the behavior and mindset of the Democrats when the GOP wins.

When Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, it should have caused an awakening for Democrats.

They should have humbly accepted the results and engaged in retrospection about the reasons they lost the working class and middle America. They should have begun initiatives to reconnect with their lost constituents.

But instead, they branded those who voted against them as bigoted and ignorant.

They refused to accept the results. which caused them to launch their most audacious disinformation campaign of Trump-Russia collusion.

This hoax was endorsed and amplified by all Democrats, rogue intelligence agents, the media, and other prominent individuals.

It caused the appointment of a special counsel, Robert Mueller, during which compromised government agencies willingly worked as Democrat proxies and the media gleefully carried every falsehood 'leaked' during the investigation.

The probe cost the taxpayers $32 million and caused more than two years of grave uncertainty.

At that time, the Republicans controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House, yet remained helpless bystanders.

The Democrats did not respect the public mandate and did all they could to force Trump out of office.

The modern Democrat sees Republicans, not as opponents with whom they respectfully disagree, but instead as domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, bigots of all varieties, traitors, insensitive, heartless, and money minded.

This dehumanization and even criminalization of the GOP gives them justification be overcome the GOP by any means possible.

When the Democrats win elections they are ruthless in the implementation of their agenda and destroying their opponents.

The Democrats had no compunction baselessly impeaching President Trump twice. Pelosi had no hesitation in booting out Republicans from various committees. They did not hesitate to conduct a Stalinist show trial against President Trump without giving his lawyers a chance to question witnesses.

The GOP has no choice but to swallow the insult because they lost the public mandate.

When the GOP wins, too many of their members feel compelled to be gracious in victory. They talk about following the rules and working with the Democrats. They refer to Democrats as colleagues and willingly compromise their agenda to win over the Democrats.

The Democrats remain defiant in defeat. They demand investigations and even activate their sleeper cell within the state machinery to act as their proxy.

The GOP is often reduced to helpless spectators. Perhaps they fear going against the establishment because they fear they will be targeted by the media or government agencies.

Part of it is also the inducements and luxuries provided by the D.C. Democrat establishment which can only be availed by appeasing the Democrats.

But the result is the Democrats are in the driver's seat irrespective of victory or defeat.

This is happening now House GOP leaders wanting to stick to the custom and not evict Ilhan Omar from her committee, despite their having ample grounds to do so.

This mindset is reflected in other domains.

Soon we find them making further concessions, they sign on to send billions to Ukraine, they give Green energy ideas a nod, they endorse increasing COVID-19 emergencies, and they 'postpone' investigations of Democrat corruption.

The GOP has made a habit of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

It is time for the GOP to change its attitude if they want to win against the Democrats.

The only way to triumph is to not concede even an inch of territory to those who see them as terrorists, bigots and ignoramuses.

This means fearlessly implementing their agenda without fear of backlash.

This means rejecting various the Democrat hoaxes and narratives.

This means giving it as good as they get.

The modern Democrats have violated all that was once considered sacrosanct.

They left the border open to cause peril to citizens due to criminal illegal aliens, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

They demonized law enforcement to endanger lives, and work towards seizing guns which is the only affordable means of protection in their crime-infested constituencies.

They imposed lockdowns that destroyed citizen livelihoods.

They mandated vaccines, causing people to either be rendered unemployed or suffer potential health consequences.

Their misgovernance caused inflation and sky-high fuel prices which is depleting citizen savings.

They are sending billions to Ukraine while their own citizens are suffering.

They are attempting to criminalize political opposition by misusing government agencies.

There are myriad instances of the Democrats being involved in large-scale corruption and conflict of interest.

The GOP must remember that if they opt for fairness and idealism before a merciless and corrupt enemy, it will lead to certain defeat.

In this case, the defeat will be suffered not just by the party, but by regular voters.

Kevin McCarthy is right to fight a ruthless enemy with ruthlessness, hopefully, his GOP House colleagues will not restrain him in this battle for the soul of America.

Image: Screen shot from C-SPAN video, via YouTube