A dangerous place to do business

Mexico is a dangerous place to live, with 78 murders a day -- about three killings an hour. It does not get any better for journalists. Let's take a look at this report via Pulse News Mexico:

According to a report released by international watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Latin America was the deadliest region for reporters in 2022, with Mexico coming in as the worst for press killings in the territory and second-worst internationally. And while journalist killings in 2022 rose by nearly 50 globally amid lawlessness and war, the CPJ said that “Latin America was the deadliest region for the press, with 30 journalists killed, accounting for nearly half of the 67 journalists and media workers killed worldwide.” “The global total of 67 was the highest number killed since 2018, and a nearly 50 percent increase from 2021,” the report said. “More than half of the killings occurred in just three countries -- Ukraine (15), Mexico (13), and Haiti (7) -- the highest yearly numbers CPJ has ever recorded for these countries. Notably, despite countries across Latin America being nominally at peace, the region surpassed the high number of journalists killed in the Ukraine war.” “These figures point to a precipitous decline in press freedom, with the highest number of journalist killings since 2018,” said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg.

It's 13 in Mexico! That's a huge number.

What I hear from contacts in Mexico is that journalists have been targeted by criminal elements for covering their activities. What you hear from the journalists is that there is a sense of "impunity" or no significant prosecution of the people doing the shooting.

I will say this. First, I have to salute the bravery of Mexican journalists. They are not backing down from their difficult work. Second, corruption in Mexico means that federal and state agencies are supposed to but not necessarily protect the journalists.

The bullets keep flying in Mexico and no one is immune.

Image: José Guadalupe Posada