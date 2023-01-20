More revelations about Biden’s mishandling of classified and top-secret documents

It started with the discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden's former office at his think tank.

This discovery was made on Nov. 2, 2022, a few days prior to the midterms. Yet the information was buried by the White House and other agencies which knew of the matter to protect the Democrats from any electoral harm.

Recently, the Washington Post reported on how Biden’s lawyers, the White House, and the Department of Justice colluded to hide vital information from the public.

Since the WaPo is a Democrat mouthpiece, there was abundant spin.

The WaPo interviewed people directly involved in the discovery of the classified document and subsequent coverup.

The following are the key aspect of the revelations:

Biden’s attorney Pat Moore discovered the classified material at Biden’s think tank and notified the White House Counsel’s Office, which in turn contacted the National Archives.

By mid-November, a senior official at the DOJ’s national security division wrote to Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney, requesting his cooperation with the DOJ’s inquiry.

The DOJ official requested that Biden’s legal team secure the documents already recovered from Biden’s think tank but refrain from further reviewing the documents or other classified documents discovered elsewhere.

The DOJ official then requested that Bauer give the DOJ formal consent to review the materials discovered at Biden’s think tank and that he provide a list of other locations where relevant materials might be stored.

This is quite amazing.

Despite the discovery of top secret documents which could lead to a national security threat, the DOJ displayed no urgency. They worked as subordinates to Biden’s lawyers, meekly making requests and waiting for answers when it was their duty to take lead to immediately recover any other documents possibly left at other locations and review the material working closely with the National Archives.

The WaPo claims that Biden’s team ‘adopted a strategy of caution and deference, making only limited moves in coordination with federal investigators to determine the number of documents involved, their significance, and how they were mishandled.’

Despite a potential national security threat, all involved were more concerned about managing public perception.

When the White House alerted the National Archives, it did make initial moves to learn how the classified documents had reached the Penn Biden Center and possibly elsewhere

The WaPo also revealed that “Biden’s attorneys and Justice Department investigators both thought they had a shared understanding about keeping the matter quiet.”

The WaPo claimed that the White House was hoping they would find no intentional mishandling of the documents and were planning to make public disclosure of the matter only after the DOH issued its all-clear. Federal investigators, for their part, typically try to avoid complicating any probe with a media-feeding frenzy.

The real goal behind the secrecy was first to prevent any adverse impact on the Democrats during the midterms and subsequently to protect their Puppet President.

By November 10, after the midterms, the DOJ informed Biden’s lawyers it was launching its own inquiry. You would have expected that recovery of the documents would be a high priority.

On January 11, Biden’s personal attorneys not the DOJ or the FBI, searched Biden’s Delaware home to find other classified documents.

Next, the WaPo attempts to find scapegoats.

There is mention of Biden’s longtime executive assistant Kathy Chung who allegedly confided to associates that she may have inadvertently been involved in moving or storing classified material at the center.

Perhaps Chung will accept the blame for which she will receive a presidential pardon?

The WaPo then makes the case for a second set of scapegoats -- not for the mishandling, but for the coverup.

The WaPo uses unnamed Biden supporters who claim Biden’s lawyers, saying "should have been as transparent as possible before the matter leaked."

There is also the claim that Biden aides regret that initial strategy of suppressing the information because it ‘made them appear less than transparent.’

But that regret hardly matters, the Democrats made electoral gains from the suppression of information.

Biden’s aides' regrets, are the equivalent of former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey claiming he regretted blocking the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, after Twitter’s decision affected the elections.

The WaPo revealed that Biden was updated about the matter and that he signed off on searches of his personal property.

Compare this with an unannounced raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The WaPo also claims Biden was surprised by the discoveries, once again making it look like this was an inadvertent mistake.

When the second batch of classified documents was found in Biden's Delaware home, reporters asked if visitor logs will be made public, Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that the logs did not exist.

KJP did NOT like this question...



DOOCY: "When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?" pic.twitter.com/14CKThpKqV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Fox News recently reported the following:

The U.S. Secret Service is prepared to offer names of individuals who visited President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home if requested by Congress. While the White House has not kept a formal list, the Secret Service does collect information on guests with regular access to the home. Retention of the names of those vetted by the Secret Service depends on a variety of factors, including proximity to the president and the nature of the background check.

The White House seems to have taken a very confrontable attitude, simply refusing to divulge any more information about the matter. This is outrageous and anti-democratic.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "We were just told in the briefing room, essentially, not to expect any more answers...We are being referred to a black hole...So we are not getting many answers." pic.twitter.com/gt0r33Xia5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023

This insolence seems to emanate from the very top.

BIDEN ON CLASSIFIED DOCS: "I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there." pic.twitter.com/N30ESdqn5H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2023

This once again exposes the culture in D.C. where standards of propriety and law enforcement depend not upon the violation but on the political affiliations of the violator.

For a MAGA Republican, even a smidgen of suspicion is instantly made public by agencies. The mainstream news media covers it as if guilt has been established. There are baseless raids and even undergarments drawers are not spared.

For a Democrat, the story is suppressed if elections are around the corner. Government agency officials behave like subordinates to the lawyers and aides of the Democrats.

There are no raids, instead, the Democrat is asked to sign off for a property search. The Democrat’s lawyers run the show while the agency officials serve as subordinates.

When the news is made public, there is copious spin. The mistake is called unintentional, the aims are called noble, and the suppression of information is characterized as following protocol.

The Democrat openly stonewalls the media and there is little outrage.

Some experts think this revelation means that the deep state is preparing to evict Biden from the White House. Others think the Special Counsel probe may be a charade to cover up and clean up the mess and exonerate Biden in a few months.

Recently the GOP-controlled House of Representatives set up the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

The House Oversight Committee last week launched an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer recently revealed he has requested details about Biden’s mishandling of classified and top-secret material.

The House Oversight Committee must investigate the mishandling, and the subsequent coverup and monitor the progress of the special counsel.

Let’s hope that justice prevails.

