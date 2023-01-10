Scandal Alert: Biden lawyers found classified material at Biden's former office

A few hours back, CBS News reported that Joe Biden’s lawyers had discovered several classified documents in his former office at Biden’s Washington think tank the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

It is astonishing that Biden, who is among the least thoughtful men in the U.S., should have a think tank? This happens only in D.C.

But let’s focus on the classified documents.

Richard Sauber, White House special counsel to Biden confirmed that the classified documents were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, when Biden's personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C."

The classified documents were reportedly in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified materials and date from Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Biden used an office at the center from mid-2017 until the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The White House revealed in a statement that the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives and Records Administration on the very day the documents were found and that the agency retrieved them the following morning. The representatives from the National Archives then notified the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

The White House said that it “is cooperating” with the DOJ and the National Archives and Records Administration.

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on cooperation with the National Archives: pic.twitter.com/Wu55efv1DE — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 9, 2023

Now about the timing of the breaking of this news.

The documents were discovered just a few days prior to the 2022 midterms, yet the announcement of the discovery of the documents was made late today.

Clearly, the agencies didn’t want this declaration to affect the Democrat’s prospects during the midterms.

This once again reveals how compromised and politized various government agencies are, instead of being vigilant watchdogs, they have devolved into obsequious lapdogs for the Democrats.

They suppressed and discredited the Hunter Biden laptop from hell prior to the 2020 presidential elections and now Biden’s mishandling of classified documents was buried prior to the midterms.

They once again manipulated the narrative prior to the midterms to interfere in the elections.

How did the Democrats archive this 'purity' in the agencies?

They obviously purged out all fair-minded individuals, conservatives, and dissenters from government agencies. Every individual is either partisan or mortally afraid to stand for what is right lest they face reprisals and retaliation.

Hence there are no whistleblowers or leaks to the news media. In today's time, leaks are much easier, there are numerous alternative media outlets that would willingly publish facts that are inconvenient to the establishment. Yet that didn’t happen.

If this had happened prior to the 2018 midterms, during the Trump presidency, the agencies would have been invited to the location of the discovery for a briefing. The news media would have carried this news around the clock to inflict maximum damage.

President Trump wrote the following on Truth Social:

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified.”

As always, Trump has a point.

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland revealed that he had personally approved the decision for the FBI to execute a search warrant at President Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland pompously proclaimed that:

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

So let’s look at Biden’s situation now.

The classified documents were at least six years old and were kept in an unsecured location for a prolonged period of time.

There could have been a break-in and the documents could have fallen into the hands of hostile powers. perhaps some were already accessed and copied by unauthorized personnel or hostile foreign adversaries.

Biden's lawyers' discovery of the classified documents is itself a breach because they did not have security clearance to access these documents.

Since Biden was responsible for the documents, the blame solely falls on him.

If Biden was this careless with classified documents that he left them for years at his think tank office, perhaps he left other documents lying around his various homes, too. Biden, recall, also had a Washington, D.C. office he shared with Jill, dissolute son Hunter, and an "emissary" for a Chinese oligarch, with a shared key.

Perhaps some of the classified documents were within the reach of Hunter Biden, or the Chinese official he shared office space with, Gongwen Dong, which means they could already be with the Chicoms.

If the FBI actually stood for the grand claims that A.G. Garland made and had uniformity in enforcing the laws, all of Biden’s homes and offices would have been raided and meticulously scrutinized for classified documents.

But that won’t happen.

We can be sure that Biden will never suffer consequences for his actions. The worst-case scenario is one of Biden’s staffers will be blamed and Biden will pardon the official later.

In fact, it is quite surprising that the agencies even revealed these discoveries.

It is also most unusual that various Democrat mouthpieces in the media are covering it and are even being critical of Joe Biden. They obviously continue to claim that Trump's situation with the classified documents was much worse, yet the fact that this is being covered is most rare.

Perhaps the establishment is looking to force Biden to not run in 2024 and this is the first warning shot? This is the week that Biden is expected to announce his run for re-election.

This discovery of the materials comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Once again, if there was fairness, a special counsel would also be appointed to look into Biden's mishandling of classified records, but we know that won’t happen either.

These agencies clearly have no regard for fairness or objectivity or propriety or the law of the land, their goal is only furthering the Democrat agenda.

How about reactions following the unprecedented August raid on Mar-a-Lago?

The most shocking reaction was from NBC’s ‘presidential historian’ who invoked the Rosenberg spies, who were executed for leaking U.S. nuclear secrets to the KGB in 1953.

Remember him?

Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953: pic.twitter.com/0Ox1JXoNDf — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 12, 2022

A retired general and a former director of the CIA and the NSA appeared to concur.

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

They were implying that Trump deserved to be executed for a crime that wasn’t even mentioned by the FBI at the time of the raid.

Democrats and media pundits delivered numerous sanctimonious spiels regarding federal officeholders being required by law to relinquish classified records when their government service ends.

Biden himself wondered how "anyone could be that irresponsible" to have classified documents in a private facility.

Biden also said that the government needs to figure out "what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?"

In September, Joe Biden was asked about the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.



He said he didn't know "how anyone could be that irresponsible" and questioned "what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?" pic.twitter.com/jvw8FcBZZj — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 10, 2023

Now that Biden appears guilty, there will be relative silence.

Legal egalitarianism that requires all citizens, irrespective of their position, power, and wealth, to be equal before the law is a fundamental tenet of any civilized democracy.

Alas, those standards are rapidly eroding and so are democratic values in the U.S.

Image: Twitter screen shot