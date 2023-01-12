Joe Biden mishandles classified documents — part deux

A couple of days back, the discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden’s former office at his university think tank caused headlines.

This discovery was made on Nov. 2, 2022, a few days prior to the midterms. Yet the information was buried by the agencies to protect the Democrats from any electoral harm.

This is more proof of how compromised and politicized various government agencies are. Instead of being watchdogs for the people, they have devolved into tail-wagging lap dogs for the Democrats.

When norms are frequently violated, they cease to cause shock among the public, and it almost becomes a new standard.

Hence it’s important to state how scandalous it is that government agencies that have a duty to serve citizens are instead suppressing vital information from citizens prior to the midterms that could inform their voting decision. The agencies once again interfered in national elections to help the Democrats.

Unexpectedly, various Democrat mouthpieces in the subsequent media coverage were even critical of their boss Joe Biden.

Following the unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid, NBC’s ”presidential historian” implied that President Trump deserved the death penalty, despite the fact there was no claim or proof that Trump was in possession of classified documents at that time.

Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953: pic.twitter.com/0Ox1JXoNDf — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 12, 2022

A retired general and a former director of the CIA and the NSA appeared to concur with the “historian’s” murderous fantasy.

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

Neither of these pundits have tweeted a word about Biden’s mishandling of classified material. The “historian” is trolling Republicans. The general is displaying his insensitivity by retweeting ludicrous claims about the recently departed Trump supporter Lynette Hardaway, aka “Diamond” of Diamond and Silk.

A few astute observers were baffled that Biden, who is among the least thoughtful individuals in America, could run a think tank. The purpose of the think tank became clear when it revealed that it had received $54.6 million from Chinese donors.

All reports about Biden’s blunder made sure to state that Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was graver. They attributed Trump’s action to malice and even attributed traitorous motives while Biden’s mishandling was an inadvertent, and rare mistake.

Well, that claim is now melting into thin air.

Earlier today, NBC News reported that aides to Biden discovered another batch of classified documents at a location other than his think tank office. Also, since the discovery of classified documents last November, Biden’s aides have been searching for other locations he used for possible classified materials from Biden’s tenure as vice president.

This time the White House has declined to comment on the situation.

Hence details of the classification level, number, and precise location of these recently discovered documents remain unclear. It is also unclear if the search for other classified materials is in progress or complete.

Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, refused to answer questions about the scandal, when surprisingly, the news media apart from Peter Doocy attempted to hold the Biden administration accountable.

"These documents were discovered on November 2nd...this didn't become public until...more than two months later. Why was the public not informed while the White House prepared its PR response for two months?"



KJP: "I'm not going to go beyond what the president shared yesterday." pic.twitter.com/7pFg7thQyG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

And:

KJP gets testy with a reporter:



"We work very well together. We don't need to have this kind of confrontation." pic.twitter.com/g4rX8xV5aJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

Yet, Doocy left Jean-Pierre momentarily speechless when he reminded her of Biden’s words calling Trump “irresponsible” after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Peter Doocy: "How could anyone be that irresponsible? Isn't that what this president says about mishandling classified documents?"



WH press sec: "He believes that classified documents and information should be taken seriously. He takes them seriously..." pic.twitter.com/C7VNvtueeV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 11, 2023

And:

Fox's Peter Doocy on Biden's lawyers finding classified documents at an old office: “How can President Biden be trusted, moving forward, with America’s secrets?”



WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “His team did the right thing … They turned it over to the [National] Archives.” pic.twitter.com/SFrzIzSSA0 — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2023

What is unusual is that, despite government agencies and the news media being loyal Democrat terriers, the discovery of these classified documents that were a result of Biden’s dereliction of duty was eventually made public by agencies, yet covered by the news media.

Why did they reveal information that made Biden look bad when they could have suppressed the information forever and nobody would have known?

Perhaps the fact that Democrats lost far fewer seats under Biden during the midterms than they did under Obama and Clinton has deluded Biden about his abilities and popularity? Perhaps the Democrat leadership via government agencies is putting Biden back in his place?

Perhaps the Democrat leadership doesn’t want Biden to run in 2024 and this is their method of coercion?

Maybe the GOP winning back the House has something to do with it? Perhaps they feared that their coverup would be discovered?

Back to the documents.

The fact that they were left lying around at unsecured locations for a prolonged period of time makes the risks very grave.

Perhaps these documents were accessed and copied by unauthorized personnel or hostile foreign adversaries. Perhaps they were taken out for the purpose of being shared. Perhaps Hunter Biden came into possession of the documents which means their contents are already known to the CCP.

What is also surprising is that Biden’s aides and not the DOJ or FBI agents are conducting the search for the possible remaining classified documents.

Biden’s lawyers discovering the classified documents on two occasions was itself a breach because they did not have security clearance to access these documents. Should they discover more it would be a further violation. But nobody, including the DOJ, seems to care.

It also raises questions regarding the management of classified documents by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Ideally, they should have details of each and every classified document including their location. Classified documents should not be allowed beyond secure premises. This raises questions if every individual is subjected to the same scrutiny and checking prior to leaving secure premises?

If classified documents go missing, the National Archives and Records Administration should launch a focused hunt to recover them. The fact that the documents were discovered by lawyers after at least six years raises serious concerns. Clearly, they do not have proper records of classified documents.

Yet, after the Mar-a-Lago raids, these Democrats and their media proxies delivered numerous sanctimonious spiels regarding federal officeholders being required by law to relinquish classified records when their government service ends.

They were making it appear that Trump was both careless and traitorous and was looking to sell the documents to foreign powers.

After the raid on Mar-a-Lago, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he personally approved the decision for the FBI to execute a search warrant at President Trump’s Florida residence.

Garland sanctimoniously proclaimed that:

Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.

Will Garland enforce the laws against Biden and raid all his properties to recover possible classified documents?

Obviously not.

Biden won’t suffer the consequences of his actions.

Perhaps one of Biden’s staffers will take the fall for Biden’s mistake and will be pardoned by Biden after that.

Late last year Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to probe President Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified records.

Will he also be appointing a special counsel to investigate Biden’s mishandling of classified records?

A cornerstone of a civilized democracy is fair elections where citizens have all information right up to the last minute, prior to elections.

Another fundamental tenet of a civilized democracy is that all citizens, irrespective of their position, power, and wealth, are equal before the law.

Those seemingly inviolable principles are rapidly eroding before our eyes.

The mishandling of classified information, the coverup that followed prior to the elections and the lack of any punitive actions against Biden all deserve to be investigated.

Will the GOP be brave, meticulous, and focused this time?

Image: David Lienemann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.