Biden’s ‘think tank’ received $54.6 million from anonymous Chinese donors

Just yesterday, the news of several classified documents being discovered at Joe Biden's former office at his Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, caused headlines.

Almost every media pundit focused on the mishandling of classified information, but there was another shocking revelation in this story that went largely ignored.

It began with the astounding disclosure that Joe Biden, who is among the least thoughtful men in the U.S., founded and runs a think tank.

It seems utterly unfathomable that Biden would lead a group whose function is to conduct 'research, analysis, and commentary on America’s place in the world and the global forces that impact our national security, democratic institutions, and foreign policy.’

Biden can't even get what country he's in straight.

Well, early today, the primary purpose of the ‘think tank’ was exposed by Breitbart News, citing the New York Post.

The Post reported that CCP- (Chinese Communist Party) linked individuals or entities donated more than $54 million to the group between 2014 and 2019.

Most of the anonymous donations were given to the Biden Center when it was founded in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania in 2017, the very year Biden’s tenure as then-vice president ended.

The Post reported that among the donors was real estate developer Xu Xeuqing who generously donated $3 million to Biden’s ‘think tank.'

In 2011, Xu faced corruption allegations in China; however he wasn’t charged with a crime, which experts suggest is proof of his close relationship with the CCP.

Last April, NLPC’s Government Integrity Project, which is a government watchdog, asked U.S. Attorney David Weiss to probe the anonymous donations made to the think tank as a part of the DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun violations.

NLPC stated in its complaint that Hunter’s laptop reveals a 2017 text linking CEFC China Energy with the Penn Biden Center. CEFC even tried to lobby U.S. politicians without registering as foreign lobbyists. Hunter shared an office with a CEFC "emissary" in Washington, D.C. at a shared office space called House of Sweden, with email records showing that he requested keys for Joe, Jill and his uncle Jim Biden as well. Simultaneously, Hunter attempted to strike a deal with the CEFC in which Joe would receive a ten percent equity stake in a joint venture company with the Chinese energy giant.

The Penn Biden Center’s source of funding is relevant because CNN reported on Tuesday that Biden’s stashed classified documents at Penn Biden Center pertain to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom, all nations followed closely by the Chinese.

The Bidens are veterans of corruption.

The Biden family inked several deals in Ukraine. In 2017, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 per month to sit on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, despite no experience in the energy sector or in Ukraine.

Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden's tenure as vice president ended.

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees for multilateral aid for Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Breitbart contributors and the president of the watchdog Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer, revealed that Hunter and Joe flew to China aboard Air Force Two in 2013, two weeks before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. Schweizer exposed numerous lucrative foreign deals and instances of cronyism that benefited the Biden family and Hunter’s businesses where he appeared to have a ten percent stake in a company he formed in partnership with top CCP officials.

The reason the Democrats, politicized government agencies, the media, and big tech conspired to suppress Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” is not only to help Biden's chances in the 2020 presidential elections but to also suppress information regarding the vast D.C.-based labyrinthine network of cronyism and corruption also known as the swamp.

Gone are the day when corrupt politicians were bribed with suitcases full of cash in shady hotels or when funds were directly transferred into the accounts of politicians in exchange for special favors.

Now they set up foundations or think tanks, or else they rely on their campaigns, all of which are multimillion-dollar organizations that rely on donors. These organizations receive generous donations when the founder passes laws that is beneficial to the donor.

These organizations hire their family members, relatives, and cronies and give them important-sounding designations to justify their handsome salaries and fees. Contracts related to the organization are awarded to firms run by cronies or family members. Personal expenses are also billed to these organizations.

All of this is legal.

There are other methods of receiving kickbacks.

Hunter Biden's paintings sold for $500,000, a price that the minor works of modern masters receive, and is an amount scoffed at by art historians. The buyers are obviously anonymous.

At times, there are very lucrative books, documentaries or podcasts, or public speaking engagements. But these deals conceal the real payer.

For instance, a crony of the CCP could be an investor in a major publishing house. The publishing house awards a multimillion-dollar book deal to the politician. But in reality, it is the CCP that is paying back their benefactor using the publishing house as a medium. The medium could also be think tanks, foundations, campaigns, etc.

An omnibus bill may contain funding to study barnacles in Spain’s northern Costa da Morte. This expenditure may baffle everyone and even seem like typical government excesses. But dig deeper you find the marine biologists are conducting their study of barnacles via a consulting firm owned by a cousin of the lawmaker who added the barnacle amendment.

This explains why elected leaders from humble backgrounds enter elected office as working-class people but retire as the ‘elite’ with millions in the bank.

This is also why talentless individuals such as Joe Biden opt for a career politics. In any other field, he would have been a catastrophe and would have been fired for incompetence. In politics, too, he is an unmitigated calamity, but the consequences of his blunders are suffered for others while Biden himself mints millions.

The swamp shields elected officials and their close ones remain from the issues that regular people suffer.

In the swamp, they do not have to fear depletion in their own savings accounts due to inflation and high gas prices. They do not have to worry about being rendered unemployed due to poor performance, a fragile economy, COVID lockdowns, vaccine mandates, etc. They live in gated communities with imposing walls and armed bodyguards that shield them from the crime waves or the trespassing of illegal aliens.

Draining this swamp is not going to be easy, for two reasons.

First, those wanting to clean up D.C. will face retaliation from all corners including from the media and politicized agencies.

Second, the dissenters could succumb to various lucrative temptations that enable a life of comfort that insulates them and their loved ones from the hardships faced by regular people.

This explains why the great George Bernard Shaw remarked that politics is "the last resort for the scoundrel."

A career in politics enables the inept to acquire fabulous wealth and absolute power with virtually no accountability.

Image: YouTube screen shot