Joe Biden finds Republicans representing everyday Americans ‘embarrassing’

Joe Biden was asked about Republicans having trouble electing a Speaker and he said that is “embarrassing for our country.”

You know what’s embarrassing? This:

Las Vegas police release the mug shot of Sam Brinton, a top energy official in the Biden administration who stands accused of stealing luggage from airports pic.twitter.com/R6h33MhFd2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 14, 2022

And this:

And of course, this:

Biden is headed to the VIRGIN ISLANDS for vacation. Joe's not too bright. He thinks the destination is his best chance to sniff the hair of young girls.#PresidentCreepy pic.twitter.com/jNqbmg9Muu — On a Ledge Somewhere (@LedgeSomewhere) December 27, 2022

People who pretend to be journalists, also say we should be embarrassed. In a Washington Post article published yesterday, Alexandra Petri said, “What’s embarrassing about the House speaker election is that you were expecting anything else.”

Here is an abbreviated list of things that are much more embarrassing than diverse thought:

Isn’t it embarrassing when Democrats claim that election deniers should never be in Congress yet vote 100% for one to be the leader of the House? Especially when they say election deniers are a threat to democracy?

How embarrassing is it to be $32 trillion in debt, and yet pass a $1.7 trillion bill loaded with pork that few, if any, had read. It is especially embarrassing when Republicans like McConnell vote for this pork bill. It’s like having Pelosi securing 100% of the Democrats vote for Obamacare after telling them they would have to pass the bill to see what was in it. Dictators demand blind obedience, but it’s embarrassing for what’s supposed to be a functioning democracy.

The media and other Democrats should have been embarrassed that Obama and others continually lied to get Obamacare passed, but instead the cheered — Forbes ran this headline about what the bill’s “architect” had to say:

ACA Architect: ‘The Stupidity Of The American Voter’ Led Us To Hide Obamacare’s True Costs From The Public

It is embarrassing that we had Nancy Pelosi as a Speaker who refused to secure the capitol on January 6, 2021. It is an embarrassment the former Speaker of the House can’t even speak lucidly.

It is an absolute embarrassment that we had a communist-style committee investigate an unauthorized tour of the Capitol, who acted as judge, jury, and executioner instead of having an actual investigation. The committee didn’t allow a defense and didn’t care that Pelosi didn’t lift a finger to secure the Capitol.

Was there anything more embarrassing and dangerous than when Obama and his administration decided how they should deal with Iran? Iran was collapsing and Obama built them back up as they spread terrorism around the world and continue to pledge death to America and Israel. Obama even dictatorially ordered the politicized Justice Department to let terrorist criminals run free to appease Iran.

It should be embarrassing to the media and everyone that the Justice department caved and terrorists were above the law. Read from a Politico article below:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

How many people died in the United States and elsewhere because Obama cared more about his legacy than safety for all? Sadly, few seem to care.

It’s embarrassing to fire people, especially the military, for refusal to take a “vaccine” — I thought Democrats believed that people had the right to decide what to do with their own body?

How can people not be embarrassed about the destruction of children caused by school closures as the CDC and the Biden administration catered to political supporters and facilitated the mass mail-in ballot scheme?

It is truly embarrassing that the U.S sends money to other countries to protect their borders while the man acting as commander-in-chief refuses to protect ours. It is more embarrassing that the media, entertainers, and other Democrats rarely say a word in protest.

Politicians in lawless sanctuary cities in states should be embarrassed when they whine like little babies and beg for money when they get a few illegals which they claimed they wanted.

If I were a Democrat, I would be extremely embarrassed to vote for a Supreme Court justice who couldn’t define what a woman is. She should recuse herself from all votes on sexual orientation, the climate, Covid-19, and abortion since her excuse for not being able to define what a woman was is that she isn’t a scientist.

Politicians have no shame when they take huge campaign contributions from a crypto crook and fail to return the money to the bankruptcy trustee.

Everyone should be embarrassed that we have a president whose family has gotten massive kickbacks with his help while the media hid the truth. It is an absolute embarrassment that most of the media have become campaign workers for Democrats instead of doing their job for the American people. Instead of the media performing real investigative journalism, they hid the truth from the public.

We have a president that has lied for decades about his life story but somehow, we should be embarrassed because some Republicans are independent thinkers.

The above is a very abbreviated list of things about which the media, other Democrats, and all Americans should be embarrassed.

But no one should be embarrassed that a party is debating on who should be speaker for two years. Debate is necessary for the survival of our great country. Voting in lockstep is dangerous.

