‘Gun-free zones’ are antithetical to ‘common sense’ gun laws

Massad Ayoob is a lethal force expert recognized the world over, and he explains why massacre zones, AKA “gun free” zones, of the leftist gaslighting ghouls are insanity on steroids.

It’s happened before, and we all know it’s going to happen again sometime in the future.

Driven by media contagion, psychosis, and a society that rejects right and wrong, a miscreant is going to go into a “gun-free” zone because they know that no one else will be armed, ignore the silly signs, and carry out their meticulously planned mass murder.

In the video, gun and self-defense expert Ayoob runs through his reasons why massacre zones are one of the worst ideas we’ve ever seen from the gaslighting ghouls of the gun-grabbing left. Suffice it to say we don’t have enough space or time to detail Mr. Ayoob’s extensive expertise on the subject.

He refers to these leftist insanity zones as a “hunting preserve for psychopathic murderers”, we use something similar in calling them massacre zones, but they certainly aren’t “gun-free” zones. The statistics show these are the places of choice for mass shootings.

Massacre zones attract mass murderers like flies to honey, after which the nation’s socialist media will swing into action. If the suspect meets the proper criteria to fit a certain agenda, media parrots then insist on publicizing every detail they possibly can about the alleged killer, for the sole reason that innocent people were murdered.

The media rewards mass murder with notoriety, then the same socialist media will be ‘surprised’ when this happens again within 13 days, by people who are often described as a “loner” or a societal “reject.”

Inexplicably, the people who purport to be “authorities” in such things and expert “fact checkers” aren’t able to make the obvious connection between the latest suspect’s actions and the established pattern of mass shootings we’ve all seen.

Anyone paying attention can see that the over-the-top media showered upon one mass murderer has inspired following atrocities. But somehow the nation’s propaganda press for the far left can’t put two and two together here; why?

They can’t seem to figure out that continually emphasizing the relative body counts between mass murderers will set up a perverse competition between them to be the worst at what they do.

Somehow, we can see these obvious connections, but the decided “experts” in truth and everything else (just ask them) don’t have the slightest clue about all of this. It’s almost as if they don’t want to see the connection.

Then for some reason, the ever-dedicated “gun safety” ghouls get upset when mass murder attacks are stopped by a good guy (or gal) with a gun. Why is that the case?

If they are supposedly for “gun safety” then a good guy (or gal) stopping a mass murderer would be infinitely safer than not, so what’s the problem?

You almost get the impression that they want these attacks to go on and on.

Why would that be the case?

Maybe it’s because the gaslighting ghouls of the left gain political power from the mass shootings they continually exploit.

Can anyone think of any other reason?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.