Artificial intelligence versus real humanity

A new AI-powered content generator called ChatGPT, a free-to-access AI program, launched in November of 2022.

According to a recent PJ Media report, its proprietors market it as “a large language model developed by OpenAI that can be used for natural language processing tasks such as text generation.”

In other words, it can produce words. It can write. In the near future, it is expected to do so faster and cheaper than humans.

Indeed, reports say that ChatGPT is already being used for “simpler text-based tasks like operating chat boxes, auto-generating responses to common questions on online forums, and social media posting.”

A few news agencies are using AI-generated news in an attempt to cut costs. (Fake news from fake beings! Can it get any better?! Chris Cuomo, eat your heart out!)

As the technology rapidly improves in speed, accuracy, and even mimicry of speech, more and more outlets are likely to use it to streamline the editing process and reduce expenditures. The advancing technology will eventually be able to perform tasks that heretofore required a high level of education and skill, likely leading to displacement of workers in certain industries and reduced employment opportunities for college-educated workers. While no one can accurately predict the future in this (or any other) regard, it is virtually certain that AI will have a significant impact on it.

How else might this affect us? Well, Senior Rabbi Josh Franklin, of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons, recently delivered a sermon written entirely by the ChatGPT chatbot. After reading it, he asked his congregation to guess who had written it. The congregation guessed that the sermon was written by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, recently passed, who was known for his erudition and eloquence.

In (sadly) related news, a “trans woman” with neon-red hair recently took to social media to claim that “her” artificial vagina is better than the real thing. Understandably, this led some real women to push back against the absurd assertion, which didn’t sit well with the person with the faux vagina, who repulsively likened actual women’s vaginas to a paper grocery bag compared to the $35,000 designer bags that are trans women’s artificial vaginas.

“She” said of transwomen, “We have the designer expensive bougie coochie” and asserted that this made real women “mad.” (“Bougie” is apparently short for “bourgeoise”-- or upper-class.) A sane, non-artificial person of either biological sex would be filled with equal parts revulsion, anger, and sadness upon hearing this.

What to make of all of this?

First of all, I’m never letting a chatbot write for me. In being too cheap or lazy to write, humans will, ironically, be writing themselves out of the picture and ceding the future to AI…with unknowable results.

From artificial intelligence to artificial vaginas, a brave grave new world is coming. Too bad about the job loss, but fully functional sex dolls will satisfy you without that messy human baggage. The ersatz she or he won’t even ask you what your plans are for the future!

Feminists have said, “Women need men like a fish needs a bicycle.” I guess turnabout is fair play. Biological men are systematically being allowed to erase women altogether. They no longer have a right to their own bathrooms, locker rooms, sports teams…or intimate body parts. Talk about appropriation! In fact, men are claiming that “their” vaginas are superior to women’s.

So, increasingly, women don’t need men and men don’t need women. What could go wrong? (I find myself using that phrase a lot these days.)

What a world we will find ourselves in if we keep allowing rulers, experts, “educators,” and the woke mob to have their way with us. In truth, which we are supposed to seek, this trend can’t end well. In fact, if we continue to ignore-- and even mock-- God’s explicit instructions to us…it will end in depopulation and despair. The end times.

Can we turn away from madness and come together again? Can we admit that men and women need each other, were, in fact-- in a very “real” sense-- made for each other?

Will we ultimately choose artificial intelligence or God’s grace? Dystopia or the Garden of Eden 2.0?

Image: Public Domain Pictures // CC0 public domain