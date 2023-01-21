The WEF, hate speech, and virtue signaling

Vera Jourova is the current vice president of a body ironically called the “European Commission for Values and Transparency.”

Recently, while speaking at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel, Jourova stated that the United States will “soon” have “illegal hate speech laws.” (Hate speech laws themselves should be illegal, and, in fact, are in the United States, due to protections afforded Americans by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Unfortunately, this hasn’t deterred Democrats, wokesters, and other would-be authoritarians from trying to ban speech they find distasteful and/or against their interests.)

The Daily Caller recently reported that Jourova “participated in Tuesday’s WEF panel on ‘the clear and present danger of disinformation,’ alongside former CNN Host Brian Stelter, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger and media executive Jeanne Bourgault.”

Stelter and Sulzberger on a panel bemoaning “disinformation?” That would be akin to putting Michael Moore and Joy Behar on a panel chronicling the evils of obesity. Would the WEF ask Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to head a panel on international relations and “how to treat one’s neighbors?” On second thought, in United Nations fashion, it probably would.

No sooner had Nostradamus ECVT vice president Vera Jourova predicted that the U.S. would soon embrace hate speech laws, than Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) came along and proved her right. Jackson Lee just introduced a bill in the House dubbed the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023,” or LAWS Act. Get it?

Jackson Lee’s bill would criminalize “hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-White person or group.” (Hate speech that vilifies white people would still be perfectly acceptable as it’s not hate speech. Duh.)

Her bill, were it to become law, would certainly be used by Democrats, the Deep State, social media giants-- and others aligned with them-- as a pretext and excuse for the persecution of people who express views that they dislike. Those in power would label anyone who engages in such speech as “white supremacists,” “far-right ideologues,” “insurrectionists,” and “terrorists” who must be prevented from destroying “our democracy.” Of course, were her bill to become law, that actually would destroy our democracy.

Jackson Lee would be wise to consider changing her last name as it is an amalgam of Andrew Jackson’s and Robert E. Lee’s last names, both sons of the South and personae non gratae in 2023. But she is anything but wise and has proven that repeatedly over the years. She supposedly/allegedly once asked a NASA employee if she could see the flag Neil Armstrong planted on Mars. (Today the only flag that would be approved to be planted on another planet would be that of the LGBTQIIA+ community.)

Mars or the moon, what does it matter? No big whoop. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was never of our world anyway.

And our rulers in the WEF? They want to rule the Earth (and probably the cosmos, too). Which will be much easier to do if its population is closer to that of Mars and the moon.

As John Kerry said, “When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that we select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet.”

“Talk” being the operative word, as they fly around the world on private planes and are chauffeured in limousines. Talk about baseless virtue signaling! They consider themselves public servants, and planet servants. “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for,” they shout, though most of them didn’t invent anything and never ran a business that produced goods and/or services-- or employed people to everyone’s benefit. Yet they believe there is no end to their brilliance, service, and sacrifice.

Let me offer them some advice: get over yourselves.

And don’t try to tell us how to live.

