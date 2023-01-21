Nobody mentioned China at Davos

Another Davos meeting and another year of more alarmism and insane speeches. The highlights of the insanity were the two men defeated by George W. Bush for president. Let's check the story:

John Kerry, former senator, former secretary of state, and now chief climate alarmist for the Biden administration, said in so many words Tuesday during his World Economic Forum rant that it’s too late to save the planet from global warming. Yet he claimed climate programs still need more “money, money, money, money, money, money, money.” The only reason he’s not the worst person in the world is because he has so much competition at Davos.

And now the other one speaks:

No less nauseating was the performance of another failed presidential candidate, Al Gore, the mother of the global warming cult. He came off like the crazy uncle that the family tries to keep away from the outside world. Author and columnist Michael Walsh said that Gore is a man who appears to need help. During his tirade, Gore gesticulated “wildly, his face reddening, his voice rising,” said Walsh. “The former vice president of the United States became a man in the deadly grip of a panicked, violent, superstitious reaction to … the weather.”

John Kerry wants more money and Al Gore did a lot of screaming. They are everything that is wrong with the climate-change crowd. They rant about this or that but say nothing that will make climate change go away.

The big problem is China and no one wants to say it. You can't tackle the climate-change problem if no one wants to confront China directly and publicly. Look at this:

China emits more greenhouse gas than the entire developed world combined, a new report has claimed. The research by Rhodium Group says China emitted 27% of the world's greenhouse gases in 2019. The US was the second-largest emitter at 11% while India was third with 6.6% of emissions, the think tank said. Scientists warn that without an agreement between the US and China it will be hard to avert dangerous climate change.

Question for Mr. Gore and Mr. Kerry: Why aren't you screaming about China? It does not matter what we do if China refuses to negotiate with the world. Can you say Paris Climate Change Accords? What did China agree to do in those accords? Furthermore, how do we hold an autocratic country accountable anyway? Where is the free press and regulatory agencies to know whether or not China is doing what they promised to do?

The Davos crowd will take their planes back home and nothing will happen. Just a lot of hot air, and I don't mean global warming.

