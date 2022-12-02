Washington Post journalist praises a bureaucrat, misses the irony

What is it about modern “journalists” and their perverse predilections to slobber over big government criminal bureaucrats?

Yesterday I came upon a Washington Post opinion piece titled, “In praise of public officials who can admit when they got things wrong” with a teaser that read, “Such a quality is exceptionally, distressingly rare.” (So who is this noble and conscience-stricken mystery man? Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell of course!)

The irony and lack of self-awareness astounded me. Especially for someone employed by Jeff Bezos’ overtly left media arm, you’d think they’d realize their work isn’t actual journalism — and on clicked the lightbulb. An alternate piece titled, “In praise of journalists who can admit when they got things wrong” would be quite fitting.

Let’s start with the following:

The massive lies about Russian collusion to intentionally interfere in an election.

The coverup of Hillary's corruption and criminal activities to interfere in elections.

The lies about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial division and hate while feigning motives of unity.

The lies about election integrity laws being efforts to suppress and disenfranchise minority voters. (Unbeknownst to Democrats like Pennsylvania’s newest senator John Fetterman, Black Amerians are in fact capable enough to obtain government-issued identification.)

The lies that the Biden laptop was Russian disinformation to interfere in the 2020 election.

The continued non-interest in the Biden family corruption, pretending that Joe Biden is not involved in the family business of shaking down foreign parties for millions of dollars.

All the lies repeated from Fauci.

The suppression of critical and opposing views to the “science” that turned out to be real science — how many children were destroyed because of school lockdowns, and the promotion of the jab?

The lies that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost trillions, despite the truth that tax revenues increased substantially.

That January 6th was an actual insurrection — thousands of peaceful and unarmed protestres weren’t actually trying to overthrow the most powerful government in the world.

That President Trump is guilty of inciting a riot with his words to “march peacefully and patriotically.”

That no one is above the law and Garland is apolitical.

That the consumption of natural resources is destroying the earth and causes climate change — how many times must the ‘dire’ predictions have to be wrong before journalists admit they are wrong and stop the intentional destruction of the economy?

That millions of women will die because of the Dobbs decision.

That Republicans want women to die without health care if their life is threatened by a problematic pregnancy.

The “hands up, don’t shoot” lie.

That there isn’t a humanitarian crisis at the southern border — how many people (including children in toddlerhood) are killed, raped, or trafficked?

That conservative philosophy is oppressive to women — how many women and young girls have been abused and exploited by Democrats like the Clintons, Epstein, and the Bidens?

That medical intervention via chemicals and sexual mutilation is “gender-affirming healthcare” — how many children are now actually trapped in a body that they don’t recognize?

It is tragic that most journalists are essentially campaign workers for Democrats who will rarely admit that their previous reporting was 100% wrong. Sadly, this list is just a start to the damage that the media has intentionally done as they support radical policies and Democrats to remake and destroy America.

The hypocrisy of the media is endless.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.