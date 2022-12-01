It’s been nearly six months since Dobbs, and women’s bodies aren’t stacking up

When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade this past June — the sensible ruling to return the decision to the states where it rightfully belongs — the media and the other Democrats mobilized, and coordinated a massive disinformation campaign to bombard the public with the false talking points. The lies? That millions of women would die because vicious Republicans wouldn’t allow a woman to access abortion if her life was in danger.

By now, given the amount of states that have either outlawed or scaled back the practice, I would think there would be a huge number of examples of where that has actually occurred. Yet…?

The Washington Post, CNN, and every other leftist-owned media corporation have large staffs, clearly they can divert the resources to what would surely be a ground-breaking investigative report!

They should compose a list of all the women that are now dead because they couldn’t procure an abortion. They should include the states and hospitals where this happened, calling out by name the “do no harm” practitioners who stood down as women died.

As it turns out, the women are still alive, and now so are their babies. A recent report found that in the two month’s after the Roe reversal, “at least 10,000 babies were saved” from the gruesome death. In reality, the only dead bodies piling up belong to the ones still killed during abortion.

The Democrats are the party of fear, and their collaborators in the media are their stokers.

For the past several years, the American public has been bombarded with several clear messages: Covid is as deadly as the plague, and we’re all going to die; climate change is killing the earth, and we’re all going to die; abortion is a life-saving medical intervention, and without unfettered access for any reason, women everywhere are going to die.

Meanwhile, how many people actually die —most tragically, children — at the border because Democrats refuse to enforce immigration laws?

How many die because Democrat DA’s release violent career criminals back onto the streets because of “social justice”?

How many people will die because they can’t afford heat because Democrats are trying to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy? Sadly, the media never asks for scientific data to support destruction because facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

How many people in underdeveloped countries die young and in poverty because the uber-elites (notably American Democrats like John Kerry) push a climate change narrative, claiming that the use of natural resources is destroying the Earth?

How many babies will die because Democrats worship the culture of death, enacting beyond extreme abortion measures in retaliation?

The people pretending to be journalists at the WaPo and elsewhere are pretty darn worthless if most of their adult life is spent regurgitating talking points to pass the destructive, extremist, leftist agenda.

There is nothing progressive about policies that intentionally move the country backwards. Referring to those policies as “progressive” is simply, and categorically, misinformation.

Democrat policies, not Republican policies, are the ones that kill people.

