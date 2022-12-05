Washington Post anti-Israel bias on full display again

In “Palestinians fear for their children after Israeli vote” (November 12, 2022), what’s missing yet critical to this story is that Israelis have feared for their children before, during, and likely long after Israel’s recent election. Palestinian Arab terrorism hasn’t ceased since Israel’s founding in 1948. The article has the audacity to compare the Palestinian situation with discrimination against blacks in America but contradicts itself when it admits that there has been an upsurge in “Palestinian attacks” against Israelis since the Spring. The reporter’s case for the intersectional link is an interview with a Palestinian mother who describes the “well rehearsed warnings to their children about dealing with Israeli security forces.” The Palestinian mother “tells her teenagers to be careful around Israeli soldiers, especially if stopped at a checkpoint” and that “any kind of movement” could get them shot. The Post provided no examples of such cavalier shootings at checkpoints or anywhere else.

Palestinian mothers could give better advice to their children by telling them to stop their terrorist murders of Israeli men, women, and children. Then the mothers would no longer have to fear that their children may be captured or killed by Israeli forces.

The reality is that its Jewish mothers who have had to have the talk with their children, that their Arab neighbors are relentless in their genocidal aspirations. And that they will therefore forever live in a state of war and need to enter the military with the likelihood that they would lose friends, neighbors, and family in defense of their nation.

The made-up intersectional comparison between Palestinians and blacks in America serves only to put the Washington Post‘s bias in full display. It misses the mark on so many levels.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance watchdog activist who works tirelessly to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

Image: Washington Post