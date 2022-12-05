The federal government needs to do only ten things to destroy the US

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the most deservedly admired conservative writers/authors commentators in America. That’s why his recent essay about what it will take to destroy America is worthy of your attention.

Just to emphasize the knowledge and thoughtfulness Hanson brings to his essay, a brief professional bio shows that he is affiliated with the Hoover Institution at Stanford and writes for a number of conservative sites. He’s also written more than 20 books since 1983, with subjects ranging from ancient history and culture, military history through the millennia from the Greeks to modern times and, in the last decade, he has been an influential and lucid political author and commenter on culture and politics in America. I have reviewed at American Thinker his last two books, one book on World War II and another about citizenship.

Hanson’s essay breaks down into ten steps, which he analyzes in some detail. I’ve summarized those ten points, although I urge his entire essay.

Image: Torn American flag by Sergio Vassio Photography. CC BY 2.0.

First, surrender America’s energy independence. In this regard, Hanson touches upon attacking coal and nuclear power, draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, canceling oil and gas leases while blocking pipelines, and focusing excessively and expensively on green energy.

Second, inflate the currency and punish those with fixed income while increasing the welfare state.

Third, erase America’s borders while diluting the number of assimilated and patriotic citizens.

Fourth, destroy the public’s faith in elections by changing the rules so as to allow for easy fraud via ballot harvesting and mail-in voting.

Fifth, redefine crime and the rule of law, hobble law enforcement while coddling miscreants.

Six—and Hanson says this so eloquently I’ll simply quote him—“junk the ossified idea of a melting pot and multiracial society united by common American values and ideals.”

Seven, surrender national sovereignty to a globalist elite and appease or acquiesce to America haters and enemies abroad.

Eight, use a fascist allegiance between the government and tech companies to destroy the First Amendment and criminalize anyone who opposes the oligarchy.

Nine, attacking half the country, painting them as un-American, hate-filled, terroristic enemies of the state—and add strength to these accusations by twice impeaching their political leader.

Ten, create a public health false crisis and cover up the cause, use the crisis to create an autocracy that is superficially presented as beneficent but is actually a power grab and a road to tyranny. I would add that you should weaponize the public health structure to impose martial law and suspend civil rights arbitrarily by a decision of the executive branch health officials and elevate to high authority public health officials who subsidized Chinese gain-of-function research and imposed mitigation measures that were not supported by science but enabled the tyrants to exert control on the populace.

Hanson says of his own excellent list, “We have done all of the above. It would be hard to imagine any planned agenda to destroy America that would have been as injurious as what we already suffered the last two years.”

I agree, and I think America is on the edge of the abyss, staring at the dark opening to a prison of dictatorship by the elite.

John Dale Dunn is a retired emergency physician and inactive lawyer.