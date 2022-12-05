« Pot, meet kettle; White House castigates Trump for ‘attacking the Constitution’
December 5, 2022

The Left's spam abuse

By Mike Johnson

Donald Trump’s campaign does a prodigious amount of advertising by e-mail.  I have observed that since Trump announced his candidacy for 2024 about 80% of his e-mails ads are now considered spam by Xfinity, my e-mail provider.

Over the two-week period from 11/19 to 12/2, I received 150 Trump e-mails, 118 were labeled spam and 32 were allowed through as legitimate.  That’s 79% spam.  During the long runup to the midterms, there was a large and steady flow of Trump campaign e-mails, and while I didn’t keep statistics, few if any were labeled spam. 

The Trump campaign e-mails are over-the-top excessive -- but that’s Trump, over-the top excessive.  The Trump campaign e-mails are over-the-top bombastic -- but that’s Trump, over-the-top bombastic.  Over-the-top excessive and bombastic notwithstanding, Trump brought us new levels of prosperity, energy independence, improved safety and security, and a respected foreign policy.

Pres. Trump is a former U.S. President and that demands respect.  Trump is a current candidate for U.S. President and that demands respect.  A commercial entity whose mission is the collection and distribution of e-mails should give him that respect.  They should not label e-mails as spam, which implies illegitimacy, just because they dislike the person or the person’s message.  This is similar to the egregious actions currently being disclosed by Twitter.

I’m a political junkie and apparently a deplorable mega-MAGA semi-fascist.  I believe in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.  It’s my opinion that the country is circling the bowl on its way to becoming Venezuela -- equity of outcome where everybody is destitute.

The Left, aided and abetted by Big Tech as discussed above, concocted a scurrilous defamation of character campaign against President Trump and it has been very successful.  I fear that his appeal to the broad spectrum of voters has been cruelly damaged.  I will vote for Donald Trump should he be nominated, but I sincerely hope that he will reconsider and get behind someone who is not encumbered with so much baggage.

Mike Johnson, a small government conservative, lives in traumatically woke Massachusetts.  He’s the author of the e-book John Kerry & PCF-44.  E-mail mnosnhoj@comcast.net

Image: Spam404

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com