The Left's spam abuse

Donald Trump’s campaign does a prodigious amount of advertising by e-mail. I have observed that since Trump announced his candidacy for 2024 about 80% of his e-mails ads are now considered spam by Xfinity, my e-mail provider.

Over the two-week period from 11/19 to 12/2, I received 150 Trump e-mails, 118 were labeled spam and 32 were allowed through as legitimate. That’s 79% spam. During the long runup to the midterms, there was a large and steady flow of Trump campaign e-mails, and while I didn’t keep statistics, few if any were labeled spam.

The Trump campaign e-mails are over-the-top excessive -- but that’s Trump, over-the top excessive. The Trump campaign e-mails are over-the-top bombastic -- but that’s Trump, over-the-top bombastic. Over-the-top excessive and bombastic notwithstanding, Trump brought us new levels of prosperity, energy independence, improved safety and security, and a respected foreign policy.

Pres. Trump is a former U.S. President and that demands respect. Trump is a current candidate for U.S. President and that demands respect. A commercial entity whose mission is the collection and distribution of e-mails should give him that respect. They should not label e-mails as spam, which implies illegitimacy, just because they dislike the person or the person’s message. This is similar to the egregious actions currently being disclosed by Twitter.

I’m a political junkie and apparently a deplorable mega-MAGA semi-fascist. I believe in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. It’s my opinion that the country is circling the bowl on its way to becoming Venezuela -- equity of outcome where everybody is destitute.

The Left, aided and abetted by Big Tech as discussed above, concocted a scurrilous defamation of character campaign against President Trump and it has been very successful. I fear that his appeal to the broad spectrum of voters has been cruelly damaged. I will vote for Donald Trump should he be nominated, but I sincerely hope that he will reconsider and get behind someone who is not encumbered with so much baggage.

Mike Johnson, a small government conservative, lives in traumatically woke Massachusetts. He’s the author of the e-book John Kerry & PCF-44. E-mail mnosnhoj@comcast.net

Image: Spam404