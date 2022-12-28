Ukraine plans to make official its alliance with the global elite

Putin is a vile dictator, and the Ukrainian people have been terribly harmed by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. On that, all decent people can agree. However, many people have wondered why our political class has put Ukraine’s interests ahead of the interests of the American people. The fact that Ukraine has long been a money-laundering hub hints at the answer: the elite need to keep it propped up. A further hint emerged today when we learned that Volodymyr Zelensky plans to participate in the World Economic Forum and seeks a partnership with BlackRock.

Eastern Ukraine has long been very close to Russia, not just geographically but also culturally. The latter fact came about because Stalin began moving Russians into the region to bring it closer to the USSR. I learned that in 2014 when Putin invaded Ukraine on Obama’s watch, and I had the chance to speak with a brilliant but very hard-left expert in the region.

For Putin, not only is Eastern Ukraine a de facto Russian territory, but the entire nation of Ukraine is a buffer against pressure from the West. Because Russia is nothing like the powerful monolith that the USSR was, he sees having some distance between Russia and NATO as a good thing. That’s why it was a massive threat to Putin’s perception of Russia’s national security when the Biden administration and Ukraine started pushing for Ukraine’s admission into NATO.

Image: Zelensky makes his demands in Congress. YouTube screen grab.

Speaking of Biden, every conservative knows (but, sadly, few Democrats do) that Biden has a great, a really, really great, relationship with Ukraine. After all, it was Ukraine’s Burisma that gave Hunter Biden a seat on its board for $85,000 per month. That Hunter knew nothing about Burisma’s business and spoke no Ukrainian or Russian was irrelevant. What mattered was that Hunter’s daddy, who was then Vice President, made sure to shut down an investigation into corruption between Burisma and the government. Well, son of a bitch….

Speaking of financial corruption and Ukraine, we also learned recently that the entire Democrat political class, plus several RINOs, had a sweetheart deal with Ukraine. Ukraine used American taxpayer dollars to invest in FTX, and then FTX invested in the American Uniparty. Again, American interests have no place in this financial cuddlefest.

Since the war started, our government has gone all in on it. Indeed, Mitch McConnell firmly announced that Ukraine is the most pressing issue for the Republican party. Not open borders, not fentanyl deaths, not inflation, not unemployment, not any of the other deeply damaging events in America…just Ukraine. The $1.7 trillion spend-a-thon that the Uniparty passed reinforces that sense because, even as the bill arranges to pour more money into Ukraine and the FBI, it does almost nothing for ordinary Americans who don’t qualify as special interest groups.

It’s almost as if our government’s interests are aligned with a globalist rather than an American agenda. And when it comes to globalism, nothing beats the World Economic Forum and BlackRock. It seems almost inevitable that Zelensky is turning to both for his country’s post-war revival:

On Wednesday it was revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government is prepping to participate in January’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, and that the Ukrainian leader is in talks with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding rebuilding efforts following the war with Russia. According to Bloomberg, Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation, "Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state."

You can read the details here. Suffice it to say that it’s telling that, after we funded his war, Zelensky hands the post-war profits to a globalist company and seeks guidance from the WEF, which envisions a world in which “you’ll have nothing and like it.” (The threat behind that statement, the implied “or else,” naturally goes without saying.)