The transgender movement attacks lesbians

One of the big mistakes that gays (as in men) and lesbians (as in women) made was to embrace the so-called transgender movement. Gays and lesbians are about same-sex attraction, a psycho-emotional pull that has been around since time immemorial. By contrast, the so-called transgender movement essentially says that lesbians are actually men, while gays are really women. That is, they’re not same-sex attracted; they’re attracted to the opposite sex with the misfortune of inhabiting the wrong body.

Forty years ago, I knew of one man who fully understood this dynamic. I hadn’t met him, but I knew his daughter. She was not close to her parents, so she saw her father infrequently. However, a few months after her mother died, she was in town and decided to surprise him with a visit.

From the beginning, things were a bit strange. On the little paper label next to the buzzer for her parents’ apartment, it no longer said, “The Does.” That wasn’t unexpected given that her father was now a widower. What surprised her was that the label didn’t say “John Doe.” Instead, it said “Jane Doe.

The really big surprise was when her father opened the door wearing full makeup, a dress, and heels. He explained that he’d always known that he was a woman trapped in a man’s body. Out of respect for his wife, though, he kept this fact a secret. Now that he was widowed, however, he could be his true self. In fact, he explained, he was on the list for a “sex change” operation.

The daughter, liberal in her sexual views and, as I said, not close to her father, took all of this in stride. They had a brief visit together, and she returned home. A year or two later, she again found herself in her father’s town and decided to knock on the door.

This time, interestingly, the label next to the buzzer read “John Doe.” And when her father answered the door, he looked once again like her father: No makeup and the male clothes she was so used to seeing him in.

She asked, “What happened to the sex change surgery?”

“Well, it was this way,” he explained. Before I started the hormones and surgery, I realized that I wasn’t a woman trapped in a man’s body. What I really am is a lesbian trapped in a man’s body, and I have much more success with women when they think I’m a man.”

When I first heard that story, and for the next decades, I just viewed it as proof that the whole “sex change” thing (as it was then mostly known) was the result of damaged, confused people. Even then, though, as this man revealed, people knew that surgery and hormones didn’t change your sex. They just aligned your body more closely with what you wished you could be—and in his case, he wished he could be someone who had sex with women. As an ugly woman, his chances were slim; as an okay-looking man, his chances were better.

Now, though, the so-called transgender movement is ascendant, and its acolytes are no longer interested in people’s personal preferences or practical choices. This extends to real lesbians. Apparently, they’d better get with the program and accept that a man with a pre-surgical penis (or one that he intends to keep) is as much of a lesbian as they are:

The same attacks, incidentally, are being leveled at gay men for refusing to sleep with women who claim to be men. This bit of gibberish is a good example:

So im a bisexual trans dude and i pass pretty much as a straight cis man. Anyways I know this title may get some hate but hear me out. I know there are many transphobic ass cis men or cis people in general but ive used tinder and grindr a few times, and with gay cis men its always been... interesting. A lot of gay men ive spoken to have either fetished me being trans and a lot of them went straight to the genitals and talked about wanting to have sex with me because im a dude with a vagina. Then other guys I have talked to, have been extremely transphobic and a few blocked me after i told them i was trans.

It's perfectly normal for people with very strong sexual preferences, whether heterosexual or homosexual, not to want to bed down with fake versions of the real thing. But that’s no longer acceptable:

Dave Chappelle earned transgender wrath for pointing out that the transgender movement is the enemy of all, whether heterosexual or homosexual. Their wrath notwithstanding, he’s right. The goal is to end all biological sex and all sexual preferences in favor of a world in which the most sexually confused get to set the rules.