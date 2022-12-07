The media loves to pretend that the 2020 election was clean

The media is making a big deal about President Trump's recent expression of frustation at the electoral rigging that went on in the 2020 election. We see a lot of articles like these:

In his newest post, Trump indicated he didn’t say he wanted to terminate the Constitution, stating Monday that “steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” referring to what he describes as widespread fraud and deception involving “Big Tech” — of which he provided no evidence — in the 2020 election.

In this article the Yahoo! person, posing as a journalist, wrote:

...referring to what he describes as widespread fraud and deception involving “Big Tech” — of which he provided no evidence — in the 2020 election.

The author knows that the media, including Yahoo!, Google, Facebook, and Twitter, intentionally buried the well-researched article by the New York Post about massive corruption in the Biden family, but they still doesn't want the public to know.

Meanwhile, all of these same entities that buried the truth about the Bidens also interfered in all the elections since 2016 with the intentional lies about Russian collusion to destroy Donald Trump.

The media is excusing their non-reporting on the Biden family corruption by stating that they couldn't verify the story but that is pure BS. They repeatedly will parrot or reprint stories from the New York Times, the Washington Post, USAToday, ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR without doing any verification. They repeat stories that push the leftist agenda and go after Republicans while intentionally hiding the truth about the candidates they support.

The unreported campaign contributions by the media to Democrats are massive and their intentional interference in our elections dwarfs anything Russia, China, Iran, or any other foreign country have done.

The media is the great threat to our survival as a free country and to the survival of the Constitution. It's not Trump.