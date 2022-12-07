The coming crash of the Climate Cult

The Climate Cult worships two green idols: electric vehicles and wind-solar energy. This is part of a futile U.N. scheme promoting "Net Zero Emissions," which aims to cool the climate of the world by waging war on CO2 plant food.

Green worship is the state religion of all Western nations. It is promoted by billionaires with other agendas and endlessly repeated by the U.N., the bureaucracy, all government media, state education, and most big business leaders.

The promotion of electric cars and trucks will cause a great increase in the demand for electricity to replace diesel, petrol, and gas.

We live beside a major highway in Queensland, Australia, and we can hear the roar of the traffic.

The road is quiet at night, but as day dawns, the real workers start moving — big diesel trucks off to pick up the day's loads of gravel, machinery, cattle, tanks, pipes, hay, timber, bricks, and concrete. Then comes the traffic that sustains urban life: meat vans, milk tankers, and refrigerated trucks of produce to fill supermarket shelves every day. Around sunrise come the commuters heading for city jobs, and the city's electric trains, elevators, and escalators start to run. Then kids are delivered to school, and sirens announce the occasional passing of ambulances, fire engines, and police bikes and cars. Finally, the tree-change bureaucrats cruise past in their electric cars, heading for their leisurely staggered starts. By 9 A.M., the traffic falls off.

To achieve net-zero nirvana, all of this early-morning traffic rush must be battery-powered. Untold thousands of batteries will need to be fully charged overnight — well before the vast paddocks of Chinese solar panels can deliver one amp of green electricity.

Listen here to Australia's new prime minister during the recent election campaign explaining how rooftop solar will charge all those Tesla batteries overnight.

Australia's reliable coal/gas power stations could charge batteries overnight, while city demand for electricity is lower, but the green religion demands closure and demolition of anything using hydro-carbons. Green engineers have the solution: intermittent wind power plus big batteries will recharge millions of vehicle batteries before dawn.

But what keeps trains, elevators, hospitals, and refrigerators going if we have a still night followed by another cloudy day? More batteries or Snowy 9 Pumped Hydro? And if the still cloudy weather continues, what will recharge the Big Batteries and re-pump the hydros? And will Greens apply the same conservation standards and delaying tactics to wind, solar, hydro, and power line construction that they now apply to coal mines?

The Queensland premier has a $62-billion green plan to close all coal power stations, cover the countryside with wind/solar clutter, plan whole cities of battery charging stations, build the "world's biggest" pumped-hydro batteries (net consumers of electricity), and become a world leader in "green hydrogen" (huge consumers of electricity and water). Soon after the last coal power plant is demolished, in a snap of still, cold, cloudy weather, the lights will go out, electric trains will stop, and battery-powered food deliveries to the cities will falter. There will be uproar in Parliaments, and all Green/Teal/ALP governments will fall. The media will blame "climate change."

Energy Realists will take over. They will immediately place orders for dozens of modular nuclear power plants.

But this energy reality will come too late. Long lines of city-dwellers with bicycles, wheelbarrows and old diesel utes will flee from the hungry cities.



Credit here. Feel free to use this cartoon with no alterations.

Some of these power refugees may get jobs harvesting potatoes and onions with digging forks, milking cows by hand, or plucking and cleaning chooks.

Re-powering and rebuilding will take decades.

All this for zero climate benefits — the world has passed the peak of this interglacial, and the next long glacial cycle is edging closer.

Viv Forbes started his life with candles, kerosene lights, and a wood-burning stove. His parents milked cows and harvested corn by hand. Draft horses pulled ploughs, harrows, mowers, and hay rakes. (These skills may be needed again soon.) Later, things improved with pressure lanterns, carbide lamps, and then electric lights from 16 x 2 volt batteries on the veranda, charged by a diesel engine at the cow yard. But the greatest change of all was when 240-volt power lines marched up to the house and allowed whole rooms to be flooded with brilliant electric light — clean coal by wire. Then came kerosene tractors to replace all those hay-burning horses. What used to feed horses now fed cattle, pigs, sheep and humans. This caused a dramatic increase in the farm's surplus of food.

Food for Thought:

Swiss consider banning electric cars over winter to save energy:

https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2022/12/01/swiss-look-to-ban-use-of-electric-cars-over-the-winter-to-save-energy-n514785?mc_cid=232c44ba14

Greenie Paradise, California, goes to Rolling Blackouts:

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/09/greenie_paradise_california_goes_on_rolling_blackouts.html

Europe cannot make the green energy toys:

https://joannenova.com.au/2022/12/europes-renewable-wonderland-now-cant-make-solar-wind-batteries-or-evs/

Germany goes a week without sun or wind:

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/12/a-week-without-sun-and-wind/

Oxfordshire plans a climate lockdown:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/12/04/oxfordshire-council-to-trial-a-climate-lockdown-starting-2024/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=oxfordshire-council-to-trial-a-climate-lockdown-starting-2024

The Muddled Realities of Electric Cars:

https://climatechangedispatch.com/lomborg-the-muddled-reality-of-electric-cars/

Magic Cars and Miracle Batteries:

https://www.johnstossel.com/magic-cars-inconvenient-facts-electric-batteries/#comment-11429

The Electric Car Vision:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2HneqfZGsM

More Inconvenient facts on Electric Cars:

https://youtu.be/N-yALPEpV4w

The Green Road to Blackouts:

https://saltbushclub.com/2022/06/14/towards-the-wall-of-blackouts/

https://saltbushclub.com/2020/09/01/green-road-to-blackouts/

Poisoning people to save the planet:

https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/10/australian-notes-322/