The worst form of fascism from the far left: Rigging 2020

Rigging the 2020 election was the worst form of fascism from the far left.

The Twitter files were the final proof that the people were unable to assess the candidates in the 2020 election because leftist liberty-deniers suppressed the truth about Biden.

You can have a free and fair election only when the people have unfettered access to the information to make a proper choice. It was a close election, and polls taken afterward indicated that if the people had been informed of this massive Biden scandal, they would have changed their vote.

Now that the documentation has been released showing the collusion between the Democrat party and Twitter, you can easily see the logical sequence that confirms that it was rigged. This doesn't even touch on the myriad issues with "Zuckerboxes" lacking chain-of-custody security measures, voter ID issues, ballot-harvesting, and everything else suspicious that went on during that time.

This was the worst form of fascism because not only was it a case of a "Private organization of production being a function of national interest." They also served to suppress free speech and the public's right to know vital information in a crucial election.

So, in another massive case of the far left accusing the right of what it is doing, they were not only going full fascist, but doing it against our constitutional republic. If we still had the vestiges of an objective national media, they wouldn't have been able to get away with this.

Since some will object to the characterization of rigging the 2020 election as the worst form of fascism from the far left, we will lay out the objective facts based on the documentation. Then maybe any leftists reading on can learn a few things about a subject they don't understand. Parenthetically speaking, it should be relatively easy for anyone to find out the facts. But maybe that's the problem: if they knew them, they wouldn't be able to lie so easily.

There is a distinct difference between how the pro-freedom right and the anti-liberty left address this subject. We tend to base our assertions on objective facts. Liberty-deniers prefer rants fabricated from arbitrary subjective traits they claim we happen to possess at the moment.

One of those objective facts is that "fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer."

Curiously enough, even academic "experts" fail to mention this crucial aspect of this ideology in their writings, along with fascism being heavily based on collectivism, both symbolically and ideologically. It's almost as if they haven't even researched the subject aside from reading the latest op-ed from the nation's socialist media.

To get the full flavor of far-left fascism, we'll start with the 1927 Carta del lavoro (the Labor Charter). In our case, article 7 is the relevant portion, translated into English.

The Corporate State considers private initiative in the field of production the most efficacious and most useful instrument in the interest of the nation. Private organization of production being a function of national interest, the organization of the enterprise is responsible to the State for the direction of its production.

This was a textbook case of a "private organization of production being a function of national interest," with Twitter acting at the behest of the nation's socialist Democrat party.

This principle is stated in many and varied ways as a doctrine of fascism. In Barnes — Universal Aspects of Fascism, this is stated:

The Corporations shall constitute the joint organisations of the forces of production and represent collectively the interests of production. In view of this collective representation, the interests of production being national interests, the Corporations are juridically recognised as organs of the State [or "corporative organs"].

This was affirmed by Judge Andrew P. Napolitano in an editorial only a few days ago: "America Is Slow Walking Towards Fascism."

Fascism is a governmental system in which the means of economic production and delivery of services are privately owned but government controlled. Throughout history — before even getting to its racism and wars — fascism has led to the glorification of the state and the destruction of personal liberty. It is happening here.

...along with its corrosive effects on individual liberty in taking all of us back to the worst excesses of the nation's left in the 1930s. All from people who purport to be for "progress" and "liberty."

Ultimately, what is truly disturbing is that many on the pro-freedom right are in abject denial over this taking place. The far-left media had to downplay their side rigging the election; they had no other choice. But for some reason, many of the GOP are trying to ignore this issue. Why?

It's not for want of proof. Elon Musk is laying it out in front of them. Everyone should know that if the truth of Biden's corruption had come out, there would have been a historical difference in the outcome.

The answer to the question of why many are ignoring this is easy.

If they take notice, they have to act and at the least try to stop this from ever happening again.

