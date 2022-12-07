Ice-cream-stop Joe tells us why he won't go to the border

President Biden defended his decision to skip visiting the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday, saying, "there are more important things."
Biden made the defense while boarding Marine One to depart the White House on Tuesday. Biden has never visited the border throughout his presidency, despite the ongoing crisis with record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the border each month.
"Why go to a border state and not visit the border?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked.
"Because there are more important things going on," Biden responded. "They’re going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise."
What on earth is more important to him than defending the physical marker of U.S. sovereignty, which at this point is an open border that's currently controlled by Mexican cartels?
It's an astonishing admission, given the record-setting numbers of illegal border crossings and the billions in federal, state and local spending to accommodate it. It's also a crime bonanza for foreign criminals who can't get into the states otherwise. Fentanyl, street crime, organized auto burglaries and break-ins, murders, rapes and and organized crime are all up based on Joe Biden's open borders policy. Not once has he visited the border, but as many have pointed out on Twitter and elsewhere, he always has time for ice cream stops and Rehoboth Beach trips during his as-many-as-he-wants taxpayer-paid vacations.
The border? Where one of the most serious failures of his administration is happening before everyone's eyes? Not important enough.
And from Biden's point of view what is more important?
President Joe Biden is joining the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Tuesday to announce the opening of the company’s second chip plant in Arizona, raising its investment in the state from $12 billion to $40 billion.
The company will also announce it will be producing more technically advanced chips than originally proposed. The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the biggest in the state of Arizona.
Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. The Covid-19 pandemic shined a bright light on U.S. dependence on Chinese manufacturers as lockdowns led to a global shortage of the high-tech chips.
Which once again is a foreign company coming to the states to take advantage of Joe Biden's centrally planned incentives likely for greenie manufacturing. I wrote about the problems with that yesterday here.
Sure it will create some jobs, while the market lasts. But it will continue to be foreign-operated and owned. That's not exactly full sovereignty that was meant in the various Made-in-America calls and laws signed in the past few years.
But Biden sees it as something to tout, despite the bennies going abroad, same as he sees open borders as all about his benefit.
It's nothing to toot his horn about.
His failure to visit the border, going on year three of his miserable administration, though, is really worth a second note. Communities are being flooded with illegal immigrants in need of services, and drugs and crime are coming alongside them. Biden has demonstrated conclusively that he couldn't care less about that, because everything in his book, including ice cream stops as well a chip plants, are more important.
Any questions as to why this guy is impeachment material over just his failure to protect and secure the border?