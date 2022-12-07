Ice-cream-stop Joe tells us why he won't go to the border

Is it possible to loathe Joe Biden more than he already is?

Well, he's doing all that he can to help us out.

According to Fox News:

President Biden defended his decision to skip visiting the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday, saying, "there are more important things." Biden made the defense while boarding Marine One to depart the White House on Tuesday. Biden has never visited the border throughout his presidency, despite the ongoing crisis with record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the border each month. "Why go to a border state and not visit the border?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked.