The FBI writes case for its own abolition

For awhile now, we've been hearing that FBI agents toiling in the fields remain dedicated and pure with none of the Jacobean politics and intrigue seen in the upper echelons.

But a new report from Newsweek, citing anonymous FBI sources, suggests something else is going on:

The FBI is conducting three times as many domestic terrorism investigations than it was five years ago, with 70 percent of its open cases focused on "civil unrest" and anti-government activity, according to FBI documents and government specialists. The Bureau has also quietly changed the general classification of white supremacy, antisemitism, abortion-, and anti-LGBTQI+-related extremism to "hate crimes" rather than "terrorism." Since terrorism remains the top national security priority, this has lowered the visibility and resources dedicated to those issues.

The FBI is a 35,000 person agency consisting of special agents and support personnel. In some places, such as San Diego, the law enforcement agency has its own glassy skyscraper. There are a lot of people at that agency, and the perception thus far has been that they are working fraud, espionage, terrorism, bank robbery, art forgery, child pornography, missing kids, serial killer, and other kinds of important cases which in some cases can only be done by them, and which do provide value to the public.

Seventy percent of their proliferating domestic terrorism cases are now dedicated to catching January 6 protestors, social media ragers, and wackos with guns out in the woods?

This doesn't sound like serious anti-domestic terrorism activity, of which there is actually very little. These sound like trash cases best handled by the local cops if there's a problem, assuming there's a district attorney who still prosecutes.

Newsweek's source points out the problem with this shifting definition:

On one level, the senior government source says, this is a more precise definition of domestic terrorism: the label is applied only to acts with political motives and mass casualties. But in reality, the tweaked classification inserts the FBI and counterterror investigators into the political life of the nation.

Well, yeah. And what happens when a Republican comes in and takes charge and finds his supporters are all under investigation as the bureau director attempts to gladhand him? Does the bureau then shift to investigating Bernie Sanders' far-left minions, and Antifa? Obviously, there problems with this, unless, of course, they've got it fixed that a Republican is never going to get elected.

In this ramped up anti-domestic terrorism investigative juggernaut:

According to internal FBI numbers obtained by Newsweek, "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism" was considered the prime threat (and dominated investigations) before January 6. Since then, anti-government, "anti-authority" and civil unrest cases have taken over as the number one threat, making up almost 90 percent of all investigations.

So 90% of their ramped-up anti-terrorism investigations are directed against January 6 protestors.

"It's not because the FBI is partisan, but more because society ... and Washington remains obsessed with January 6 and Donald Trump," says the senior government official. "It doesn't matter whether the activity is left or right, anti-Biden or anti-Trump," the official says. "That's the pool of suspected terrorists. In other words, the focus now is political terrorism."

Newsweek reports that 900 of its 2,700 open domestic terrorism cases are specifically January 6 protest cases. The FBI exists, as has been said, to serve the president.

This certainly explains the strange doings we have seen, what with handcuffing and hauling off Trump officials for questioning the 2020 election, SWAT teams against pro-life protestors over long-ago scuffles the district attorneys thew out as junk cases, and the lengthy imprisonment without trial nor conviction in inhuman conditions of many January 6 protestors. It also explains the pressure to "produce" as was seen in the phony Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case, which appears to have been an FBI-initiated setup with its informants enticing woodland suspects into doing things they ordinarily wouldn't do. The lead agent on that case, remember, was a pervert, wife-beater and swinger which caused the case to fall apart.

More to the point, activities like these cost money and resources, and much of the legal juggernaut of the FBI is now directed against these marginal players.

So what have they uncovered with this redirection of resources, have they uncovered any great threats to "democracy" as the Bidenites like to proclaim? Thus far, no. They've found a lot of people who got excited or misdirected in those January 6 crowds, with some caving in quickly to get out of jail, and others engaged in petty thuggery, same as the Capitol cops, whose crimes against unarmed civilians were far more serious and completely unpunished. That's no big domestic terrorism plot, so they are spinning their wheels, trying to pin something big on a mere crowd control incident that got out of hand. What have they uncovered? Nothing. What will they uncover? Nothing. That is a waste of resources.

What's scary here is that all of these redirected resources on these domestic terrorism and hate crime cases comes at a cost to the rest of the FBI mission. If all the activity is going into domestic terrorism, who's doing the real cases -- the bank robbers, the real terrorists, the Russian and Chinese spies? They're likely getting crushed because the bureau is now so busy trying to pin something on January 6 protestors.

The domestic terrorism cases are all over -- even in places like Vermont and Delaware and Wyoming and Hawaii, places you don't expect to hear of such goings on:

Domestic terrorism investigations are being conducted in all fifty states and in all 56 FBI field offices, the FBI says, with more than double the number of investigators assigned to domestic terrorism work since January 6. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on November 17, discussing the number of open cases and what the FBI labels "domestic violent extremism."

And here's the breakdown:

As of October 1, 2021, according to the latest FBI numbers, 69 percent of all investigations relate to anti-government and civil unrest-related acts. Military-related investigations constitute the most rapidly growing group since 2020. Racially and ethnically motivated acts constitute just 19 percent of the total number of investigations. Animal rights and environmental investigations make up one percent. Currently, there are no abortion-related extremism investigations that are labeled domestic terrorism. (The last abortion-related domestic terrorism investigation closed in September 2020, according to FBI records.)

And yes, sure enough, Joe Biden is behind it:

The effects of January 6 on the FBI's domestic terrorism work cannot be overstated. "During President Biden's first week in office," Attorney General Merrick Garland said, "he directed the Administration to undertake an assessment of the domestic terrorism threat." That assessment concluded that DVEs who were undertaking violent acts posed "an elevated threat to the Homeland." The number of FBI domestic terrorism investigations increased "significantly" in 2021, says FBI Director Wray. He told a Congressional oversight committee that the threat was "metastasizing across the country." In March 2021, Wray said that the number of domestic terrorism investigations grew from around 1,000 when he became FBI director in 2017 to about 1,400 at the end of 2020. With the riot on January 6, that number doubled by March 2022. "We've surged personnel ..." Wray said this year, "more than doubling the number of people working that threat from a year before."

It's a revelation that confirms what many conservatives have suspected, that Biden has neglected the security needs of the country in favor of going after Trumpsters, pretty well nullifying the FBI as a respected law enforcement agency and turning it instead into some kind of Gestapo, which is the consensus seen among polled voters. Naturally, rightwingers are the main target.

The FBI, now focusing on political activity, has to date charged more than 850 individuals with crimes associated with the breach of the Capitol building on January 6—and the entire group is treated as domestic terrorists. "The Bureau isn't partisan per se," says a senior FBI official, "though it finds itself investigating mostly MAGA and related political activity as domestic terrorism. Right-wing-oriented domestic terrorists—suspected terrorists—account for more than 80 percent of all cases in the anti-government category." The rest are associated with left-wing grievances or indeterminate political origins.

And yes, it is political and ideological from their side. Where are the investigations of Antifa and the firebombings of women's crisis pregnancy centers and churches? Nowhere to be found.

What I'm seeing here is that obviously, this misappropriation of resources needs to be gotten rid of when a Republican eventually takes power.

But what I am also seeing is that we effectively don't have much of an FBI anymore. Resources are depleted for the real mission now that they have been suctioned into the useless vortex of January 6 investigations. Get rid of that useless juggernaut and what is left is a very small agency.

It seems the bureau is writing the case for its diminishment, or abolition, now that we can see that the country can function without them.

They aren't even trying to spin the matter as something else. That amounts to the FBI writing its own epitaph when the deluge hits.

