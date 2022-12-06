It’s time to create a searchable database of the Twitter files

Lord knows, as do my family, friends, and acquaintances, I love a good narrative. Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) has done yeoman’s work dropping the first of a promised series of revelations from Twitter’s files. For those not on Twitter, Bookworm has published the tweets in this revelation here. I think we need a visual aid, too. For future lawsuits, or just articles explaining things to the public, a searchable database would be a big help. Thank you, Matt; thank you, Elon; thank you, Andrea.

The number of players shown to have requested and received manipulation of speech is mindboggling. With The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story we are put on notice that the Democrat party received cooperation on killing storylines in order to boost Biden’s chances of gaining the White House. Now-Twitter owner Elon Musk says, “Twitter was acting like an arm of the Democrat National Committee. It was absurd.” Then-Twitter silenced a notable newspaper as well as a very prominent White House spokesperson and anyone who tweeted on the subject. As we also know, then-Twitter also silenced the President, though on a narrative thread separate from the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Every detail in this initial Twitter file begs further investigation. It’s as though we’ve caught a glimpse of a small bit of one web in a massive colony of spiders.

Through this release of information, actor James Woods found out he was specifically targeted and has threatened to file a lawsuit, perhaps even head up a class-action suit, against the requestors. Conservatives and others have experienced temporary suspensions, threats if they do not themselves delete tweets that Twitter staff could have easily deleted, demonetization, deplatforming, shadow-banning, and canceled followers.

Image: Elon Musk. YouTube screen grab.

As Andrea Widburg shows, the MSM has been silent on this story. However, MSM minions started bashing Matt Taibbi on Twitter almost immediately. Journalist Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) called them out as a “sleazy, pro-censorship pack….desperate to discredit [a real story about real power centers].” More revelations are to come. This is a very good thing.

A chart, in addition to these narratives, would reveal at one glance the magnitude of this violation of the people’s trust. The chart could tabulate like this: Date, requestor, on behalf of, narrative topic/event to be quashed, and Twitter account affected. Such a chart could be searchable but not editable. This would assist those with legitimate grievances to know to seek a copy of the request from Twitter to prepare correspondence or legal documents seeking redress for the requestor’s bad acts. We know that finger-wagging and public shaming will not stop them; they are shameless. Only punitive legal redress will do so. Mr. Musk – please tabulate the Twitter files.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.