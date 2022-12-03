The sound of silence: the media almost completely ignore Twitter revelations

In the run-up to Elon Musk’s release of all of Twitter’s internal information regarding the Hunter Biden laptop, shadow-banning, censorship, political favoritism, etc., the mainstream media couldn’t stop talking about how evil Musk was because he was a manifest “threat to democracy.” Now that Musk has actually released that “democracy-threatening” information, almost all of the major media outlets have fallen completely silent. When it comes to a real threat to democracy—one of the bastions of the modern public square secretly and systematically working with a political candidate in a presidential election, and possibly working with government insiders, too—they believe that the greatest risk is letting the public know what really happened.

On this Saturday morning, at roughly 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (that is, prime time for Saturday morning news), I’ve gone to all the major print, internet, and television news outlets, looking for news about Twitter. Here’s what I found, starting with the print media.

As the image below shows, the New York Times has only one Twitter article, entitled “Twitter Keeps Missing Its Advertising Targets as Woes Mount.” What the image can’t convey is that the article is three-quarters of the way down the home page:

In contrast, the Washington Post almost obsessively mentions Twitter, starting right at the top of its home page. It’s just that none of those four mentions involves the revelations about Twitter’s overtly political censorship scheme. Regarding their places on the home page, the first two references to Twitter are at the very top of the home page; the second two are at the very bottom:

The Chicago Sun-Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Los Angeles Times were no better. Both the Sun-Times and the Chronicle ignored Twitter entirely:

The Los Angeles Times had two Twitter stories (not the “3” listed in the search bar), neither of which addressed the revelations, and the second of which was at the bottom of the page:

At MSNBC, although the search bar promises “3” Twitter references, I could find only two, both of which involve describing the outlet in bitter, fearful terms, and both of which occupy less prominent spots on the home page:

Two of the TV networks were just as bad. ABC and CBS were silent about the revelations showing Twitter’s unprincipled and possibly illegal behavior, as well as the government’s possibly unconstitutional behavior.

At ABC, the word Twitter shows up in the search bar only because, at the bottom of the home page, ABC has a link to its Twitter page:

CBS mentioned Twitter three times on its homepage, but those stories, all at or near the bottom of the page, are obsessed with Kanye. He, by the way, is now being wielded as a weapon against those conservatives credulous enough to think he was someone worthwhile. (Somehow, the media managed to avoid making the guilt by antisemitic association accusation stick to Obama, who waltzed around with that arch-antisemite, Louis Farrakhan.)

The only two major outlets that were an exception to the “speak no evil of pre-Musk Twitter” rule were NBC and CNN (the latter perhaps reflecting new management).

NBC reported Musk’s release of information at the very top of the site, although lower down, it made sure to slander Twitter under Musk. (The number “8” in the search bar reflects the fact that the same articles appeared further down the page.)

At CNN, the coverage is lackluster and careful—and subordinate to what the Princess of Wales wore—but it’s there (along, of course, with the Kanye angle):

Overall, subject to only two exceptions, the largest media outlets in America have opted for silence. Their guiding principle seems to be that “if ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise.” Alternatively, they’re replicating the experiment they successfully conducted in October 2020, when they stifled the Hunter laptop story: If a major story breaks and nobody covers it, does it exist?

Image: The three monkeys (hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil), at the Tōshō-gū shrine in Nikkō, Japan, by Ray in Manila (cropped). CC BY 2.0.