Remember the 'horse paste' hullabaloo about ivermectin?

Remember the screeching about all the dangers to the public about ivermectin?

The supposedly "controversial" treatment for COVID was denounced as "horse paste" in the press, complete with scare stories about dead cowboys in Oklahoma taking the stuff overwhelming hospitals based on a claim by one skeezy source who knew nothing of what he was talking about. The stories ran rampant as one media outlet after another picked that story up in that monkey-see, monkey-do way and ivermectin was painted as the stuff of ignorant fools.

The FDA ran mocking ads featuring horses and cows warning Americans not to take it: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all, stop it," the ad read, targeting all those perceived hillbillies out there taking it, supposedly for their own good.

The famous podcaster Joe Rogan was shoved through the intellectual wood chipper for testifying to its effectiveness on himself when he had COVID-19. His photo was manipulated by the press to appear greenish and sick, when the original shown was perfectly healthy.

The stuff worked, but news of ivermectin's effectiveness was, we now learn, also censored by the government's lackeys and lapdogs at Twitter, according to the latest Twitter files revelations, and every effort to allow news of the actual science was shut down, its proponents ridiculed as nuts and "horse-paste" enthusiasts. Wikipedia remains a fount of biased and dishonest lies on this front.

Well, now we've got a meta-study out, that's a study of studies, telling the truth of the matter.

According to the Epoch Times (subscription only):

In a meta-analysis of 63 studies of ivermectin versus COVID-19 in humans, 100% of these have shown positive results. Studies were from all continents except Antarctica. Considered individually, 29 of those studies were found to be statistically significant regarding use of ivermectin alone. Over the 63 studies in meta-analysis, pooled effects showed 69% improvement in early treatment, and prophylactic use showed 86% improvement. Of those studies in the meta-analysis that were peer-reviewed, overall improvement in early treatment was found to be 70% (64% in randomized controlled trials), and 86% of those in which ivermectin was used prophylactically showed improvement (84% in randomized controlled trials). Mortality from COVID-19 over all time periods of delay in treatment was 76% improved over controls (69% in randomized controlled trials), whereas mortality was improved 84% in early treatment of COVID-19 (82% in randomized controlled trials). Forty studies were excluded from the meta-analysis for complicating factors or insufficient detail reported, and these also showed 100% positive results.

Instapundit's Stephen Green has more of the passage from the piece here, along with a typical headline yawping about "horse paste" from the establishment.

The stuff works, but all the powers that be went all in by saying it didn't. They demonized doctors who knew firsthand of its effectiveness. They ignored the success of the animal-herding third world countries familiar with the med which employed its use for COVID (many in Africa, as well as India and Peru) and either killed their COVID problem dead (ask India about it) or else stayed COVID-free. Perhaps China, now in the throes of another COVID wave, might sit up and pay attention, but that's dubious to expect they will. They are tyrants, after all.

In the states, the it's pretty obvious that the treatment was cheap, effective, available, and a big problem for Big Pharma which wanted to sell its own "cures" and solutions to COVID on government contract and they donated a lot of money to Democrats.

Now we've got a meta-study that tells us just one thing -- that ivermectin is safe, effective and saves lives. What a sad thing that Big Pharma, the press, and the political establishment were so wedded to demonizing ivermectin that more than a million Americans had to die for that lie. The wall of dishonest opposition was that strong and the inhumanity of the act is that obvious. How different things would have been had President Trump come out stronger for the treatment and shut money-oriented gnomes like Dr. Anthony Fauci down before he could get his masks and lockdowns. Massive deaths occurred that were perfectly preventable had ivermectin not been demonized by dishonest actors. In this regard, we are in China's league, not the smart countries that adopted this med and protected their locals. Maybe that can be Joe Biden's epitaph.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License