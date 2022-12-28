Republican Jewish Coalition severs relationship with George Santos

The lies are unraveling for George Santos, a newly-elected congressman out of New York. Here are just a few of the major mistruths:

[Santos] had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York…. On Monday, Santos acknowledged: ‘I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.’ Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that. Santos told the Post he had ‘never worked directly’ for either financial firm, saying he had used a ‘poor choice of words.’

And lastly, most relevantly given the scope of this blog, Santos backtracked, saying “I never claimed to be Jewish,” but “because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

A devious manipulator; almost sounds more like something a Democrat infiltrator seeking to discredit the Republican Party as liars would say if you ask me, because no one who actually believes in personal responsibility and Judeo-Christian morality would attempt to excuse bold lies with crafty language technicalities. Also, just positing a theory here… but even mainstream outlets questioned how Santos’ very obvious lies made it through undetected by opposition research, chalking up the failure to “egg on their face” — perhaps it was more of a willful ignorance if he were in fact a Democrat operative?

In response to the fallout, the “Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) cut ties” with Santos, and according to WND:

RJC CEO Matt Brooks announced on Twitter that Santos had also fabricated his Jewish identity in both public and private conversations. ‘[Santos] deceived us and misrepresented his heritage,’ the statement read. ‘In public comments and to us personally, he previously claimed to be Jewish.’ As a result, RJC decided to ban Santos from any of the Jewish organization’s events. ‘He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note,’ Brooks wrote. ‘He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.’

Can you imagine if the Republican Party had half the spine the Republican Jewish Coalition does? A public castigation and expulsion of those who lie and betray the values and ethos of the organization and for what it stands?

Can you imagine how sharp our political apparatus would be against the Democrats if we echoed the integrity of the RJC?

A girl can dream.

Image: Twitter video screen grab.