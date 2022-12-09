Insulated one-percenters warn struggling Americans of a recession

Princeton elite Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post said yesterday that lower gas prices might not always be good news, because it may show we are heading into a recession with lower demand. She is absolutely correct about that, yet, it is still great news for the poor and middle classes, because we can’t afford the higher prices. The headline read, “Excited about falling gas prices? Careful what you wish for.”

Even though fuel prices have come down off their high, they are still much higher than when Biden first took office. In October 2020, the retail gas price was $2.17. Today it is $3.31, up over 50%. The retail price of diesel was $2.39, today it is $4.97, up over 100%. Of course we know this, but apparently some Americans still don’t understand: diesel fuel is used to deliver almost all products to stores so the price flows through to consumers.

Thousands of products are derived from crude oil and the price of crude before Biden was elected was around $40 per barrel and today it is around $72 per barrel (up 80%).

This is what happens when an administration declares an all-out war on affordable energy.

So, by all means, assuming you’re not a climate hawk, enjoy cheap(er) gas while you can. But pay attention to what else that cheaper gas might be telling you:

The people pushing the green agenda prefer high energy prices, because it manipulates the public into agreeing with the destruction of the “greedy” oil and coal industries, and creates a scenario where climate tyranny is welcomed.

Sadly, most of the media goes along with this agenda despite never conducting investigative research, or asking journalistic questions to establish an actual link between oil and coal consumption and temperatures.

There are only a few pieces of information necessary to show there is no link, and therefore no justification for the intentional destruction of industries that greatly improve humanity’s existence, or for reparations to developing countries at the cost to the U.S. taxpayer.

The Medieval warming period from 950 AD to 1250 AD had temperatures similar to today. Between 1303 and 1859, global temperatures cooled, and there was a little ice age. Since the little ice age ended the earth has warmed, an estimated one to two degrees. This is established as natural and cyclical. The global temperature decreased between 1940 and 1975, so much so that “experts” predicted a disastrous ice age.

Meanwhile, the consumption of coal and crude oil have increased exponentially since the end of the little ice age — crude oil use has gone from zero to around 100 million barrels per day. If there was a link between “dirty” energy and temperatures, the temperature would have risen much more than one or two degrees, and we could never have had a 35-year cooling period.

It is a shame that the well-educated journalists just repeat talking points to push the radical leftist agenda to destroy the economy instead of doing research and asking questions.

We would never be forcing people to buy flammable, inefficient, expensive, electric vehicles if the media would ask questions.

We would never be wasting so much money on carbon capture if the media would ask questions. Of course, this is the same media that intentionally spread lies about Russian collusion, and buried the truth about the Biden family corruption in order to interfere in elections, so it makes sense that leftists pull the strings. The climate scam is just that, a sleight-of-hand to spread tyranny.

