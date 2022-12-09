American Girl betrays its wholesome roots

Perversion is ravenous, and its ideologues won’t leave anything untainted. This past February, American Girl published a book titled, “A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image” — but concerned parents are only just now picking up the scent.

According to Daily Mail:

[The book] contains lines that give advice to prepubescents on how to change their gender - without the guardians’ blessing. Parents have since slammed the book’s contents as ‘deceptive and dangerous.’

So how young is “prepubescent”? Well, three years old actually. The article continues:

A passage in the book - marketed to girls aged between three [emphasis added] and 12 advises: ‘If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity.’ It also provides a list of resources of organizations the children can turn to ‘if you don’t have an adult you trust.’

Ironically (or not), the “resources” list emphasizes groups that are concentrated on mental health issues — who knew that people who want to sexually mutilate their bodies suffer from unhealthy thoughts?

In the book, you can find information on The Trevor Project, which has a focus on “crisis and suicide prevention” among the LGBTQ community, the National Eating Disorders Association, and GLSEN, a group pushing LGBTQ inclusivity, but of course also includes a crisis hotline.

Now, to play devil’s advocate for a moment: a leftist would respond to this information with the assertion that “trans” people are more at risk for mental health issues, but only because of conservative “intolerance” and “bullying.”

However, I would like to preemptively counter that claim: the suicide rate in the “trans” community hovers around 50% both before and after “transition”; the pro-“trans” left narrative dominates the public space and radical LGBTQ people are pandered to, even to the point that deviant lifestyles and agendas are ramrodded through in places that a normal person would consider unacceptable (kindergarten classrooms); and lastly, back to the suicide rate, I’d argue that Blacks before emancipation and Jews under Nazi Germany experienced greater “intolerance” and “bullying” than the modern LGBTQ person, and the suicide rate in those communities was a fraction of the 50% number.

Wondering who this author might be? Well, her name is Mel Hammond, she “earned” a master’s degree for studying “misplaced and giant food in picture books”, and she keeps a “tub” of marshmallows around like a packrat because it's her pet named “Marsh.” Does she strike you as a reasonable person? I didn’t think so.

Interestingly, Hammond’s cognitive dissonance shows through, when she says:

Your gender expression can be feminine, masculine, or somewhere in between….

She asserts that “gender identity” occurs on a spectrum between two poles; she subconsciously recognizes what we all know is true — there are only two sexes.

Everything good and pure is on the chopping block; what ’ s next?

Image: InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.