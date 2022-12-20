Help vaccine-injured folks, and help yourself at the same time

Maybe you've read of the often life-threatening plight of Americans who've been injured by COVID-19 vaccines, and you want to help. Please start by giving generously to React19, an organization that represents more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine–injured Americans.

Founded in November 2021 by a small group of vaccine-injured folks, React19 is a nonpartisan organization raising awareness of the struggles of vaccine-injured people by telling their stories, offering support, and lobbying elected officials.

While the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has tallied more than 400,000 people who've been injured by these vaccines, the government hasn't developed a plan to study them. Nor has it enabled them to be compensated for injuries inflicted by the vaccines.

These are people like React19 co-founder Dr. Joel Wallskog, an orthopedic surgeon whose health was so damaged by the COVID-19 vaccine with a spinal cord injury, called transverse myelitis, that he can no longer work. Ironically, Joel is listed in the VAERS database as an "unserious" adverse reaction because he's not hospitalized and didn't die from his injuries.

Still, Joel is counting his blessings. "I'm lucky — I've got disability insurance. My passion is helping people who've been financially and emotionally devastated from the COVID-19 vaccines. The vast majority of vaccine-injured people are devastated; I'm doing this for them," Joel said.

Like other vaccine-injured people who are telling their stories, Joel sees God's hand in his illness. He's always had a calling to help others — that's why he became a doctor — but now, Joel has greater meaning in his life as a vaccine-injured advocate.

"I feel this is a calling. It's much more impactful — we are saving lives through truth and science," he said. "There's hardly any research being done on vaccine injuries."

React19 desperately needs volunteer help and donations from folks who care. The funds assist vaccine-injured people, many of whom have been impoverished due to their inability to work, and from large medical bills.

"The money we raise goes to our Care Fund, which provides up to $10,000 for uncovered medical expenses of vaccine-injured people," Joel said.

React19 leaders would like to raise enough money to fund studies of the vaccine-injured — a process that's rarely happening now. And the affliction of vaccine-injured people is so devastating that some are desperate.

"Unfortunately, many of the vaccine-injured are losing hope. They can't pay their bills or find health care providers to help them with their injuries. ... We had a group of people that went to the Pegasos euthanasia clinic in Switzerland and committed suicide," Joel said.

Though vaccine-injured folks' pleas are mostly unheard by the government, Joel and his compatriots aren't dismayed. They're committed to this fight and are fighting for all of us.

"Vaccine-injured people want to be acknowledged, and to get treatment. They're people — they need help and deserve our support," Joel said.

These folks are combating people who won't admit that their injuries were caused by a medicine that was improperly tested. Indeed, several U.S. states have new laws against "misinformation" regarding vaccine dangers (like California's Bill 2098), despite growing evidence to the contrary. Even worse, medical officials can't track those injured by the vaccines.

Since the majority of medical professionals aren't privately employed and are being pressured by employers not to report vaccine injuries, this growing problem isn't truly quantified at all. The ICD-10 codes used to track illnesses don't exist for COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

"There's no code for vaccine injuries in the U.S., so there's no way to track them," Joel said. "The U.S. has medical codes for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people, but no code for the vaccine-injured."

The government tends to control us through fear, Joel notes, but that fear isn't based in science.

"When you look at the data, what people are doing by getting the vaccine is irrational, anti-science and based in fear. That fear is promoted by the government and the media," Joel said.

While COVID-19 is fatal to a tiny percentage of those infected with it, people mustn't fear the social disapproval accompanying anyone countering the government-led narrative that the vaccines are necessary and safe. More people are having such courage, like college students resisting the vax and city bus drivers suing to get their jobs back after being fired for refusing the vaccine.

We all must fight this government abuse any way we can. An obvious way is by supporting advocates at React19. They're fighting not only to help vaccine-injured people, but also for everyone's freedom to live without fear of being forced to ruin our health with an unnecessary medicine. They're waging the struggle to preserve our ability to tell the truth. And they're battling for our right to not be fired from a job or denied a job for refusing to be take a harmful medicine.

In addition to supporting React19, we can give to other groups fighting for the vaccine-injured, including the Global COVID Summit, FLCCC, Children's Health Defense, and Steve Kirsch's VSRF.

By supporting them, you'll be helping desperate, hurting people whom the government and most of the media have decided are unworthy of help. And you'll also be helping yourself, by protecting freedom and truth.

Jonathan Barnes is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh.

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.