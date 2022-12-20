A note from Mexico

Down in Mexico City, a major television news anchor survived an attack by a couple of guys on motorcycles.

One of Mexico’s most prominent news anchors has survived an apparent assassination attempt near his home in the capital, in one of the most brazen attacks against a journalist the country has seen in recent decades.

Ciro Gómez Leyva, a news anchor for the national news network, Grupo Imagen, was driving a bulletproof SUV when the pillion rider on a motorcycle opened fire on him late on Thursday.

Gómez was unharmed, but the attack highlighted the dramatic escalation in violence against Mexican journalists under the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, popularly known as Amlo.

Forty-two journalists were killed during the first three years of Amlo’s term as president, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. That compared to forty-five journalists killed in the entire six-year term of the last president, Enrique Peña Nieto.